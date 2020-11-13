Kinaxis Promotes Mike Mauger to Chief Customer Success Officer

"Our goal as a team is to ensure we provide the best service possible to our customers at each stage of the customer journey," said Mauger. "Our team is devoted to helping customers realize the unique value they set out to gain from Kinaxis RapidResponse and empower everyone at Kinaxis to play a role in delivering a positive customer experience. I look forward to continuing to drive success for our customers, especially as we navigate through an ongoing pandemic."

Throughout his three-year tenure at Kinaxis, Mauger has been committed to understanding the performance and value expectations for all Kinaxis customers and strengthening the company's support infrastructure. To do this, Mauger has significantly grown the global customer care team worldwide and formally launched the customer success team and customer excellence programs – all committed to supporting the success of Kinaxis customers around the global.

"Since his first day with Kinaxis, Mike has been maturing the customer care organization, and I credit him with helping us achieve our highest customer satisfaction scores to date," said John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "It is a privilege to have Mike lead this vital function and I look forward to achieving even higher customer satisfaction levels under his leadership as we continue to scale the business."

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

