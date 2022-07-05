Kinaxis Planning.AI wins Digital Innovation Award

Ventana Research names Kinaxis' recently launched analytical approach as leader in Operations and Supply Chain

OTTAWA, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Planning.AI, unveiled in May at Kinexions '22, has won the 2022 Digital Innovation Award. Presented by Ventana Research, Kinaxis is honored in the category of Operations and Supply Chain, which highlights a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in technologies that support the operations or service of supply chains.

"Our awards highlight the best in innovation, and this year's winners are examples of how novel approaches using digital technologies are reshaping how businesses operate in ways that improve performance and achieve competitive advantage," said Robert Kugel, Senior VP, Research Director, Ventana Research. "Kinaxis' Planning.AI illustrates how the complex and often time-consuming task of supply chain planning can gain both speed and accuracy. It builds on Kinaxis' concurrent planning technique, which streamlines planning processes in normal times and fosters resiliency and agility in dealing with market discontinuities and disruptions."

Part of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform, Planning.AI amplifies the capabilities of Kinaxis' existing demand and supply planning applications, enabling companies to mature their processes and drive next-level business results across their end-to-end supply chains. Planning.AI is the only concurrent planning solution to automatically detect and fuse the best combination of heuristics, optimization and machine learning, providing a highly accurate answer in the fastest time possible. Now companies no longer have to manage the trade-offs that come when choosing between different planning algorithms, like speed or accuracy. Planning.AI delivers the ability to use multiple analytical approaches when solving a single problem, driving even more business value by broadening the types of supply chain problems that can be solved and removing the need for hard-to-find data scientists and deep analytical experts.

The Digital Innovation Awards identify the technologies that have the most striking impact in their respective markets. The prestigious Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards recognize trailblazing organizations that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide, backed by market research and analyst expertise across business and IT.

Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

