Kinaxis Named One of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022

Commitment to delivering an empowering employee experience and investing in our community highlighted as reasons for recognition

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022 as a result of the editorial competition held by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

Kinaxis, a leader in supply chain planning since 1984, has put an exceptional focus on supporting its employees both professionally and personally throughout the pandemic and at a time when supply chain management has never been more relevant. The company's commitment to its core values are reflected in:

– As a global leader, Kinaxis continues to innovate and bring rewarding challenges to employees. Throughout the pandemic, Kinaxis has been called on to help leading global organizations thrive as they navigate new and complex supply chain challenges.



In 2021, the company has been securing a record number of new customers, expanded its global partner program, and introducing faster go-live methodology so customers could experience the benefits of concurrent planning more quickly.



The company was once again named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report.

– Kinaxis describes its culture with three words: "people matter here". The workforce is the foundation of its business and culture. Kinaxis smoothly transitioned its workforce to an efficient and balanced digital working environment with expanded training and development programs, additional mental health training and counseling benefits, Kinaxis Days (monthly paid days off for the whole company), and more.



Launched in 2020, the company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee lends its perspectives in company decisions and training priorities.



Unconscious Bias and Diversity & Inclusion training is mandatory for all employees to help maintain and promote a positive working environment.

– Kinaxis devotes time and resources to supporting communities and causes around the world where it can make the most impact. In 2021, Kinaxis nearly quintupled its charitable giving compared with its initial commitment for the year and supported more than 60 charities globally.



The 2021 Global Impact Report highlights its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, including the great care Kinaxis takes in cultivating a socially conscious culture: 95 per cent of Kinaxis employees feel the company treats them with respect, 94 per cent feel they are an accepted member of the team, and 91 per cent believe the company's leadership is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"When employees feel valued and supported, it reflects positively in every aspect of the business," said Megan Paterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kinaxis. "What makes this acknowledgement so special is that it is a national award. I'm proud and grateful to be able to continue our company's efforts to lead by example."



For more information on all of the company's ESG efforts, see the complete 2021 Global Impact Report on: Kinaxis.com/environmental-and-social-governance.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.



