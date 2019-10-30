Kinaxis Named a Leader for Third Time in the 2019 Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

When ranking technology solutions in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2019, Nucleus Research cites machine learning and AI algorithms as key capabilities. Specifically, Nucleus mentions the ability to review historical performance data to provide a larger contextual picture when exceptions in the supply chain network arise as cornerstone functionality in their ranking.

The research firm named Kinaxis a leader for the value it delivers to customers with its suite of planning applications on its RapidResponse platform and its unique concurrent planning technique. Using RapidResponse, planners have a real-time view of their organization's entire ecosystem, eliminating silos between functional groups within a company, as well as an extended view outside the company's four walls. With customers and partners in every region around the globe, Kinaxis provides a unique concurrent end-to-end planning solution for a wide range of vertical markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences.

According to the report, "With practical applications of technology and ease of use as central tenets of the vendor's strategy, Nucleus found that the approach resonates with customers that have often been bogged down with legacy solutions and internal silos. As Kinaxis continues to expand its solution to deliver greater functionality and more capabilities in supply chain execution, Nucleus expects the vendor's position in future versions of the Value Matrix to improve."

The 2019 Control Tower Value Matrix is an assessment of the state of the control tower market and ranked 12 vendors based on the functionality and product usability of current technology solutions and value that customers realize from these capabilities. Since its establishment in 2017, Kinaxis has consecutively placed in the leaders' quadrant and furthest along the 'Greater Usability' axis of the Nucleus Research Control Tower Value Matrix.

"We're committed to creating a solution that makes planners' lives easier and gives executives the visibility they need across the entire supply chain," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "Our continued investments in network visualizations, data integration, user experience and platform extensibility strengthens the Kinaxis control tower capabilities and gives companies the transparency, agility and efficiency they need to eliminate waste across their supply chains."

The full report is available for download at Kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor, Kinaxis, dmcneiltaylor@kinaxis.com, 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth, Kinaxis, rwadsworth@kinaxis.com, 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

