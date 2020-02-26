Kinaxis Makes Acquisition to Create New Services Hub for Global Customers and Partners

Acquisition of long-time services partner, Prana, in India boosts market presence and global scalability

OTTAWA, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, has acquired Prana Consulting, a supply chain consultancy based in India. Prana has been a key services partner of Kinaxis for more than 15 years. The acquisition immediately adds many highly-skilled practitioners who have deep experience in RapidResponse®, and creates a hub from which Kinaxis can offer expanded services to its customers.

This acquisition reflects the ongoing growth of Kinaxis, which works with top-tier customers around the world in the automotive, high-tech, consumer packaged goods, industrial, life sciences and aerospace industries, including Toyota, Unilever, Johnson Electric, Novartis, and many more.

"I'm thrilled to welcome this dedicated and experienced group of people to our team as we continue to scale up to meet growing market demands," said John Sicard, CEO Kinaxis. "Having worked with Prana for more than 15 years, I am confident in their ability to support our growing need for global services and customer care."

"Joining this vibrant, global company is a great opportunity for us to continue to play a central role in supporting Kinaxis customers," said Vijay Subramanian, CEO and Founder of Prana. "The Kinaxis team has created an amazing product, and the company's culture and people make it the perfect new home for us."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

