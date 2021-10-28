Kinaxis Joins the United Nations Global Compact

With a network of more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact address areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and represent the fundamental values that businesses can and should embed in their daily strategies and operations to advance broader societal goals such as the UN Sustainable Development goals and the 2030 Agenda to address the world's critical challenges.

"Joining the United Nations Global Compact furthers our commitment to our corporate values and the importance of removing waste in the supply chain," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Our company cares deeply about the well-being of people everywhere and the sustainability of the planet. We recognize that a critical part of our responsibility as a leader in supply chain planning solutions is to lead by example and help our customers minimize the impact of supply chains globally, so we can all live better and change the world. I am proud of the commitments Kinaxis has made to support the UN Global Compact."

Recently, Kinaxis released its 2021 Global Impact Report outlining milestones achieved across its core ESG commitments: protecting our planet, taking care of people, giving back and building trust. Highlights from that report include:

Achieved carbon neutrality for 2020 by calculating greenhouse gas emissions and purchasing quality offsets.

Mandated that, for key roles, 30% of candidates presented and 25% of candidates interviewed must be from underrepresented groups.

Supported more than 60 organizations, globally, and quintupled its charitable giving compared to its initial commitment for the year.

Began reporting metrics in line with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board guidance for software and IT services.

More details on all commitments can be found in Kinaxis' 2021 Global Impact Report .

About UN Global Compact

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

