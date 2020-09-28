Kinaxis' John Sicard Named Ottawa's 2020 CEO of the Year

Awarded by the Ottawa Business Journal and Ottawa Board of Trade to recognize outstanding business leadership

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis, has been named the 2020 CEO of the Year. Presented by the Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Board of Trade, the CEO of the Year is awarded each year to an outstanding business leader in the greater Ottawa community.

Founded by the Ottawa Business Journal in 2000, the CEO of the Year Award recognizes the calibre of CEO talent in Canada's national capital region. Candidates are assessed on corporate performance, leadership and vision, competitiveness and innovation, and community involvement.

"The success of Kinaxis under John's leadership is remarkable and an inspiration in our region," says Ottawa Board of Trade president and CEO Sueling Ching. "John and his team have set a fine example of what can be done when you optimize opportunities, build a solid foundation and prioritize your people. On behalf of the Ottawa business community, it is our privilege to honor John as a top leader and express our gratitude for his dedication and hard work."

Sicard joined Kinaxis in 1994 and has since held various roles, first as a key contributor to the architecture and development of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and the company's unique concurrent planning technique. He held a number of senior management roles in development, professional services, business consulting, sales, marketing and customer support. In January 2016, Sicard assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis.

As CEO, Sicard has led Kinaxis through a period of very rapid growth, increasing annual revenue from $91 million to $192 million USD, representing more than a 20% CAGR, while nearly doubling the number of employees (FY 2016-2019). In 2020, Kinaxis made the company's first two acquisitions: Prana, a long-time services partner, and Rubikloud, an AI-based retail and CPG demand planning provider. Recently, Kinaxis was named to the TSX30, a list of Canada's top performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange over a three-year period ending June 2020.

"I'm humbled to be recognized as Ottawa's CEO of the Year for 2020 and I'd like to thank the Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce for this honor. This award is a reflection of the passionate, dedicated and talented team both here in Ottawa and around the world," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "More than ever supply chains are undergoing constant disruption, and at the same time they have never been more important in delivering every day necessities to people around the world. We are proud to work with our customers to help manage their supplies chains effectively and efficiently and make such a profound impact on the planet."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

