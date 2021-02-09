Kinaxis Investment in its People Leads to Recognition as a Top Company to Grow Career

Kinaxis named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been recognized as a top company to grow a career based on its investment in employees and culture. The company has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers as a result of editorial competitions held by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

As a leader in supply chain planning since 1984, Kinaxis has been committed to providing its employees with an innovative work environment that is committed to supporting them not only in their careers, but in their personal growth. Central to this commitment is the company's core value that people matter here—a value that permeates both the company's technology and its culture. Kinaxis delivers on this value by focusing heavily on:

Delivering a comprehensive employee experience – from a formal peer-to-peer program called #HighFive that provides employees with redeemable points each year that can be awarded to colleagues in recognition of their achievements, to wellness-focused events headed up by the company's Employee Experience Specialist who supports employees' mental and physical health, Kinaxis is committed to supporting its employees' overall wellbeing.

– from a formal peer-to-peer program called #HighFive that provides employees with redeemable points each year that can be awarded to colleagues in recognition of their achievements, to wellness-focused events headed up by the company's Employee Experience Specialist who supports employees' mental and physical health, Kinaxis is committed to supporting its employees' overall wellbeing. Supporting the community – as a longstanding member of the Ottawa community, Kinaxis supports a variety of charitable organizations each year and encourages employees to get involved—both with non-profits that Kinaxis supports and those that are important to the employee personally—with up to four paid days to volunteer and by matching employee donations.

– as a longstanding member of the community, Kinaxis supports a variety of charitable organizations each year and encourages employees to get involved—both with non-profits that Kinaxis supports and those that are important to the employee personally—with up to four paid days to volunteer and by matching employee donations. Creating a flexible environment – with a flexible vacation policy, remote work options (even before COVID-19), in-house training/certification programs and co-op placements that allow employees to explore what's of interest to them, Kinaxis lets employees create a work environment that works for their specific needs.

– with a flexible vacation policy, remote work options (even before COVID-19), in-house training/certification programs and co-op placements that allow employees to explore what's of interest to them, Kinaxis lets employees create a work environment that works for their specific needs. Committing to diversity – Kinaxis believes that diversity is key to innovation and works hard to hire employees of all backgrounds, including those that are neurodivergent. Through its [email protected] program, Kinaxis commits to having 1% of its workforce comprised of people with autism—a goal the company has met or exceeded each year since the program went into effect in 2016. Kinaxis has a number of programs in place to promote diversity initiatives that span gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, geographic representation, Indigenous status and ethnicity, and spearheaded by the company's DEI Committee. In a 2020 survey, 41% of employees at the Kinaxis head office in Ottawa, Ontario identify themselves as visible minorities, and the company's board is made up of 38% women. For more information on Kinaxis diversity and inclusion, see the company's Environmental, Social and Governance Performance report.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kinaxis expanded its support to provide even more tools to employees and the community. The company has implemented a variety of mental and physical health and wellness programs to support employees across the globe and has doubled its counseling-focused benefit to ensure employees have access to outside tools that support their wellness, too. Most recently, the company implemented "Kinaxis Days," where the organization takes the last Friday of each month off paid as a way to allow all employees to unplug and recharge.

Kinaxis has also reconfirmed its commitment to its community with the launch of Kinaxis InConcert, a program run in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association to sponsor approximately 30 concerts that will be live streamed from stages across Canada. The company also hosted its own #TakeoutChallenge, allowing every employee and their family to purchase dinner from a local restaurant, paid for by Kinaxis, as a way of showing support for industries especially hard hit by the pandemic.

"As the supply chain industry has gone through a period of unprecedented disruption in the past year, so have our employees. In response to this disruption, Kinaxis is committed to our employees and our community as we all work to navigate this new world," said Megan Paterson, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kinaxis. "Supporting both our employees and our community has been a focus for us for the past 35 years, and it has been especially important in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are honored to have been selected for these awards and look forward to continuing to do all we can to help our employees, the Ottawa community, and each community in which we work, grow and thrive."

For more information on Kinaxis careers, including open positions, visit kinaxis.com/careers.

