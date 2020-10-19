Kinaxis Introduces Enhanced Global Partner Program to Accelerate the Customer Supply Chain Journey

Announces Kinaxis PartnerLink to empower the global partner ecosystem and support mutual growth objectives

Extends value to customers with new partner types delivering tailored capabilities and services

Welcomes first group of Solution Extension Partners to enhance the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced Kinaxis PartnerLink, an enhanced partner program designed to empower global partners to augment and extend services, sales, marketing and product capabilities to better support Kinaxis' customers and foster mutual growth. The program will enable new ways for prospects and customers to engage with Kinaxis and its partner ecosystem, leverage a broader range of strategic, transformative and implementation services, and gain more value from their Kinaxis RapidResponse® investment.

PartnerLink establishes five partner types recognizing the unique role each plays in the Kinaxis community. These are comprised of Global Systems Integrator, Regional Systems Integrator, Solution Extension Partner, Referral Partner, and Value Added Reseller. For each partner type, Kinaxis has developed program attributes that are tailored, meaningful and relevant to both customers and the partner. The program focuses on delivering:

Simplified training and enablement to help partners build highly skilled, field-ready consultants

Go-to-market planning and business development programs to bring RapidResponse to a wider customer-base globally

Interlocked delivery models between Kinaxis and partner professional services that ensures high customer satisfaction and successful business outcomes

Partner-developed product capabilities that create value-added solutions for customers and market segments

"Over the past 24 months, we have purposefully grown our partner ecosystem, quadrupling the number of newly established partnerships and significantly increasing the number of trained and certified consultants," said Conrad Mandala, Vice President Global Alliances, Kinaxis. "Introducing a more robust partner program reinforces our commitment to the channel and scales our ability to help our customers know sooner and act faster to stay ahead of unexpected disruptions. Partners accelerate our customers' time-to-value in their supply chain transformation journey and are a key element to our success."

"Businesses need resilience and flexibility in their supply chains to deal with constant market disruption," said Mike Landry, Global Service Line Leader, Supply Chain at Genpact. "Together with Kinaxis, we help companies gain the agility to adapt, rise, and thrive in today's challenging environment. We are excited to see the evolution of the Kinaxis partner program. The ability for partners to develop on the RapidResponse platform, and the new services and support the program offers, will add value to accelerate our clients' supply chain transformations."

Solution Extension Partners to develop embedded and connected applications to accelerate innovation and meet customer needs

PartnerLink includes the introduction of a new partner type – Solution Extension Partners. These partners increase the value customers can gain from RapidResponse, by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning, thereby extending the capabilities of the platform.

Today, Kinaxis is welcoming five Solution Extension Partners into the program:

4flow is a global provider of supply chain optimization services. The Kinaxis Truckload Optimizer by 4flow offers customers an accurate view of their transportation costs. It will support improved material handling processes with concurrent, seamless integration into RapidResponse S&OP workflows and what-next scenarios. It will also leverage optimization algorithms based on real-world constraints including freight rates and actual transportation capacities.

OCYO Consulting is a consulting firm focused on the entire operational supply chain, from product design to recycling. Kinaxis Recycling End-to-End Planning by OCYO will help companies make a difference in the sustainability, efficiency and compliance of their supply chains by planning and monitoring recycling flows of incoming and outgoing products, both internally and across partners.

PlanetTogether is a provider of supply chain planning and scheduling software. Kinaxis Production Scheduling by PlanetTogether combines the production scheduling capabilities of PlanetTogether with the power of the RapidResponse concurrent planning platform to drive instant visibility between supply and production planners to continuously synchronize production-line schedule changes and network-wide demand and supply changes.

project44 is a global provider of supply chain visibility solutions for shippers and logistics service providers. project44 will provide a data signal to RapidResponse to identify any disruptions in the transportation network and will build an application on the RapidResponse platform to enable an automated response to these disruptions, considering the impact and resolution or mitigation options.

Resilience360 provides predictive analytics and risk management solutions to enhance supply chain agility and resilience. Resilience360's predictive and real-time supply chain risk data signals such as natural disasters, labor disruptions and tariffs combined with the power of RapidResponse will help joint customers quickly react to the impact of these risks to their supply chain.

"Our customers rely on RapidResponse to manage their supply chain day-to-day and protect them from an ever-growing list of disruptions and risks," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Extending our partner ecosystem and opening our platform gives our customers new functionality and more choice that will help them manage their supply chains more effectively. It enables our unique scenario planning capabilities with connections into the broader network, extending the concurrent digital twins of our customers' supply chains. Opening up RapidResponse for development in this way represents the realization of the broader vision we initially announced last year, one that we have had for our platform all along."

Kinaxis PartnerLink will launch in Q1 2021.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

