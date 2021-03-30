Kinaxis InConcert Unites Community through Music and the Arts

First announced in December 2020, Kinaxis InConcert, created in partnership with the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), unites the community and is designed to give back to the hard-hit music industry with a series of concerts live-streamed via stages across Canada. Ongoing from January to June 2021, the series is designed to celebrate artists, support venues, connect with music fans and thank all those in the supply chain ecosystem for their hard work during COVID-19.

"The Kinaxis culture is anchored in the belief that people matter here, and that extends to enriching the mind, body and soul of both our employees and their communities," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "The one thing that unites us all is the pursuit of joy—and for many people, music can be a life-changing source of that joy. This series is a way for us to give back to our employees, customers and partners, who have worked incredibly hard over the last year to keep supply chains moving, while supporting the artists and venues who have been hit hard. So far, we've seen a great response as people enjoy connecting with a diverse set of local artists, and we're excited to see that grow as the series continues."

Kinaxis InConcert features an impressive lineup of Canadian musical artists performing from local venues across the country and covering a wide range of genres – soul, pop, hip hop, punk, jazz, folk – and more. To date, the program has successfully featured performances by string quartet Microcosmos at The Fox Cabaret, Jonny Moonbeam and Sol James at the Good Will Social Club, Lucette at Black Dog Freehouse, as well as a livestream of Electric Love's Frosted Beats festival for thousands of people across the globe.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Kinaxis on such an important initiative to support Canada's live music community," said Erin Benjamin, CLMA president and CEO. "The program has been well-received in the music community and, in our first few concerts, we saw thousands coming together to celebrate and support our artists and venues. We thank Kinaxis for their support and look forward to continuing to connect with music fans throughout the rest of the program."

For more information about Kinaxis InConcert, including upcoming dates, times and artist lineups, visit: kinaxis.com/InConcert.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Canadian Live Music Association

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) is the voice of Canada's live music industry. Established in response to an identified need in the music industry, the CLMA represents the full spectrum of the live music sector, including concert promoters, festivals, talent agencies, venues, clubs, arenas, performing arts centres, ticketing companies, industry associations and networks, as well as suppliers to the sector. Its mission is to entrench the economic, social and cultural value of live music – creating the conditions for concerts to thrive, from coast to coast to coast.

Forward-Looking Statements

