Kinaxis Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call on November 1, 2019

OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The call will be hosted on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time by John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Friday, November 1, 2019 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/2nuqwaw DIAL IN NUMBER: (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 REPLAY: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Friday, November 8, 2019 REFERENCE NUMBER: 4299048

About Kinaxis

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

