Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Q3 SaaS revenue growth of 28% and adjusted EBITDA(1) of 26%

OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 2019 total revenue increased 29% to $47.1 million with SaaS revenue growing by 28% to $31.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was up 29% to $12.1 million (26% of revenue) and profit grew 70% to $4.5 million from $2.7 million. Both adjusted EBITDA and profit reflected the impact of a one-time charge of $2.5 million related to a previously disclosed and now amicably resolved arbitration proceeding. Excluding this charge, adjusted EBITDA and profit were $14.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively.

"As expected, our success in the second quarter winning some very large new customers, such as British American Tobacco, Honda, Yamaha Motors, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others has led to faster SaaS revenue growth in Q3. Bookings were strong again in the third quarter, such that our backlog has grown further and provides excellent visibility into the remainder of 2019. We are increasing all aspects of our guidance, with higher expectations for SaaS, term license and total revenue, as well as a higher EBITDA target for the year," said John Sicard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Q3 2019 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise

indicated Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Total Revenue 47,131 36,585 29% SaaS 31,229 24,489 28% Subscription term license 3,278 508 545% Gross profit 33,328 24,571 36% (71%) (67%) Profit(2) 4,533 2,665 70% ($0.17/diluted share) ($0.10/diluted share) Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 12,100 9,353 29% (26%) (26%) Cash from operating activities 1,054 1,796 -41%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release. (2) Q3 2019 amounts reflect the impact of the $2.5M receivable write-off related to a previously disclosed and now amicably resolved arbitration proceeding. Excluding this amount adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million (31% of revenue) and profit was $6.3 million ($0.23 per diluted share).

Analysis of Q3 2019 vs Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Growth in total revenue of 29% was driven primarily by 28% growth in SaaS revenue, which resulted from contracts secured with new customers, as well as expansion of existing customer subscriptions. Subscription term license revenue growth depends on the timing of renewals, expansions and new engagements for on-premise and hybrid subscription arrangements, and will vary substantially quarter to quarter.

Gross profit margin : Growth in gross profit margin to 71% resulted from the growth in SaaS revenue, partly offset by an increase in costs of revenue, such as related headcount, partner and third-party costs, and higher depreciation costs associated with the expansion of data center capacity.

Profit and adjusted EBITDA : The 70% increase in profit and 29% increase in adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in revenue and gross profit, partly offset by an increase in operating expenses, including investments to support the company's long-term strategic growth initiatives and a one-time charge of $2.5 million related to a previously disclosed arbitration proceeding. Excluding this charge, adjusted EBITDA and profit were $14.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively.

Cash from operating activities : The 41% decrease in cash from operating activities was largely due to fluctuations in operating assets and liabilities including a smaller decrease in trade and other receivables compared to Q3 2018, partly offset by higher profit. At September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments grew by $20.7 million to $202.2 million from $181.5 million at December 31, 2018.

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is pleased to update its 2019 fiscal year financial targets, as follows:

FY 2019 Guidance Total revenue $188-190 million SaaS ~22% growth Subscription term license ~$26 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 27-29% of revenue

This guidance is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2019.

Remainder of

2019 2020 2021

and thereafter Total $USD millions SaaS 31.2 97.4 118.3 246.9 Subscription term license 12.1 4.1 - 16.2 Maintenance and support 3.3 10.4 12.9 26.6 Total 46.6 111.9 131.2 289.7

This press release, along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September, 2019, are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 1, 2019, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://bit.ly/2nuqwaw Dial-in number: (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Replay: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056 Available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Friday, November 8, 2019 Reference number: 4299048

Please call the conference telephone number five to ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically, Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted profit and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our share based compensation plans, to measure our performance as these measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands of USD) Profit............................................................................ $ 4,533 $ 2,665 $ 15,500 $ 11,483 Share-based compensation........................................ 3,537 2,959 10,190 8,644 Adjusted profit............................................................ $ 8,070 $ 5,624 $ 25,690 $ 20,127 Income tax expense.................................................... 1,725 1,333 7,448 6,272 Depreciation................................................................ 3,045 2,483 8,696 6,701 Foreign exchange loss................................................. 101 177 186 203 Net finance income..................................................... (841) (264) (2,427) (602) 4,030 3,729 13,903 12,574 Adjusted EBITDA......................................................... $ 12,100 $ 9,353 $ 39,593 $ 32,701 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue............ 26% 26% 29% 29%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, as well as statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2019 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions, including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 28, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2018, and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.



Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,957 $ 126,144 Short-term investments 30,257 55,404 Trade and other receivables 41,703 64,330 Prepaid expenses 7,144 5,815 251,061 251,693 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 26,619 22,785 Right-of-use assets 9,950 8,873 Contract acquisition costs 14,855 13,902 Unbilled receivables 1,911 457 Deferred tax assets 67 49 $ 304,463 $ 297,759 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 17,400 $ 21,623 Deferred revenue 55,321 78,496 Lease obligations 2,511 2,572 75,232 102,691 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 7,841 6,311 Deferred tax liabilities 6,824 4,075 14,665 10,386 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 131,010 124,951 Contributed surplus 32,738 24,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (448) (319) Retained earnings 51,266 35,766 214,566 184,682 $ 304,463 $ 297,759

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 47,131 $ 36,585 $ 135,237 $ 112,428 Cost of revenue 13,803 12,014 38,978 34,642 Gross profit 33,328 24,571 96,259 77,786 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 10,762 8,487 30,523 24,770 Research and development 8,587 6,415 24,682 20,521 General and administrative 8,461 5,758 20,347 15,139 27,810 20,660 75,552 60,430 5,518 3,911 20,707 17,356 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange loss (101) (177) (186) (203) Net finance income 841 264 2,427 602 740 87 2,241 399 Profit before income taxes 6,258 3,998 22,948 17,755 Income tax expense 1,725 1,333 7,448 6,272 Profit 4,533 2,665 15,500 11,483 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (94) (170) (129) (213) Total comprehensive income $ 4,439 $ 2,495 $ 15,371 $ 11,270 Basic earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.59 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 26,184,980 25,974,858 26,141,410 25,747,532 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.58 $ 0.43 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 26,928,596 26,894,970 26,888,187 26,786,436

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) Accumulated other Retained Share Contributed comprehensive earnings capital surplus loss (deficit) Total equity Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 108,253 $ 19,294 $ (284) $ (2,475) $ 124,788 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15 - - - 23,833 23,833 Adjusted balance, January 1, 2018 108,253 19,294 (284) 21,358 148,621 Profit - - - 11,483 11,483 Other comprehensive loss - - (213) - (213) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (213) 11,483 11,270 Share options exercised 13,384 (3,742) - - 9,642 Deferred share units exercised 852 (852) - - - Share based payments - 8,644 - - 8,644 Total shareholder transactions 14,236 4,050 - - 18,286 Balance, September 30, 2018 $ 122,489 $ 23,344 $ (497) $ 32,841 $ 178,177 Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 124,951 $ 24,284 $ (319) $ 35,766 $ 184,682 Profit - - - 15,500 15,500 Other comprehensive loss - - (129) - (129) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (129) 15,500 15,371 Share options exercised 6,059 (1,736) - - 4,323 Share based payments - 10,190 - - 10,190 Total shareholder transactions 6,059 8,454 - - 14,513 Balance, September 30, 2019 $ 131,010 $ 32,738 $ (448) $ 51,266 $ 214,566

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit $ 4,533 $ 2,665 $ 15,500 $ 11,483 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 3,045 2,483 8,696 6,701 Share-based payments 3,537 2,959 10,190 8,644 Investment tax credits recoverable - - - 911 Net finance income (841) (264) (2,427) (602) Income tax expense 1,725 1,333 7,448 6,272 Change in operating assets and liabilities (12,061) (6,519) (1,087) (9,126) Interest received 1,120 506 2,993 1,313 Interest paid (149) (242) (419) (711) Income taxes received (paid) 145 (1,125) (12,320) (3,624) 1,054 1,796 28,574 21,261 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,147) (1,762) (10,341) (11,112) Purchase of short-term investments (20,102) (32,544) (50,108) (85,087) Redemption of short-term investments 25,102 15,044 75,108 70,049 3,853 (19,262) 14,659 (26,150) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of lease obligations (708) (580) (1,995) (1,578) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 2,225 2,503 4,323 9,642 1,517 1,923 2,328 8,064 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,424 (15,543) 45,561 3,175 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 165,512 122,033 126,144 103,392 Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 21 (450) 252 (527) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 171,957 $ 106,040 $ 171,957 $ 106,040

