Kinaxis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Aug 05, 2021, 17:00 ET
- SaaS revenue grows 18% to $42.3 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 12%
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its second quarter. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
"After three consecutive quarters of strong business momentum, I'm confident that the market has returned to a very healthy growth environment. With all the well-known disruptions that supply chains have endured over the past year, we are seeing a heightened level of interest in the hyper-agility that only Kinaxis can bring to the planning process," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "Compared to the first half of last year, we have won over twice the number of new customers, and our annual recurring revenue2 is 24% higher than a year ago. We believe that these are excellent indicators of the positive trends in our business and give us even greater confidence in our expectation of a return to higher SaaS revenue growth next year."
Q2 2021 Highlights
|
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
60,056
|
61,373
|
-2%
|
SaaS
|
42,301
|
35,741
|
18%
|
Subscription term license
|
620
|
10,003
|
(94%)
|
Professional services
|
14,001
|
12,400
|
13%
|
Maintenance and support
|
3,134
|
3,229
|
(3%)
|
Gross profit
|
40,273
|
45,739
|
(12)%
|
67%
|
75%
|
Profit
|
3,088
|
9,004
|
(66%)
|
$0.11/diluted share
|
$0.32/diluted share
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
7,149
|
22,471
|
(68%)
|
12%
|
37%
|
Cash from operating activities
|
15,002
|
30,813
|
(51%)
|
(1)
|
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.
Key Performance Indicators
The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at June 30, 2021.
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023 and later
|
Total
|
SaaS
|
86.3
|
132.0
|
140.6
|
358.9
|
Maintenance and support
|
6.2
|
8.7
|
5.7
|
20.6
|
Subscription term license
|
1.5
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
Total
|
94.0
|
140.7
|
146.3
|
381.0
The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts, rose 24% to $200 million at the end of the quarter.
|
$USD millions
|
2019
|
2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Annual recurring revenue2
|
159
|
185
|
191
|
200
|
Year-over-year growth
|
20.7%
|
15.3%
|
18.2%
|
24.3%
|
(2)
|
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription Term Licenses and Maintenance & Support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.
Financial Guidance
Based on our current business outlook, Kinaxis is reiterating its fiscal 2021 financial guidance, as follows:
|
FY 2021 Guidance
|
Total revenue
|
$242-247 million
|
SaaS
|
17-20% growth
|
Subscription term license
|
$3-5 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin
|
11-14%
Beyond 2021, and assuming an ongoing return to more typical business and market conditions, the company continues to believe that annual SaaS revenue growth of 23-25% is achievable in the mid-term.
Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(In thousands of USD)
|
Profit
|
$
|
3,088
|
$
|
9,004
|
$
|
1,554
|
$
|
14,585
|
Share-based compensation
|
5,902
|
3,723
|
11,209
|
7,499
|
Non-recurring item(3)
|
(7,906)
|
–
|
(7,906)
|
–
|
Adjusted profit
|
$
|
1,084
|
$
|
12,727
|
$
|
4,857
|
$
|
22,084
|
Income tax expense
|
916
|
6,264
|
984
|
9,740
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,598
|
3,627
|
9,068
|
6,568
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
443
|
5
|
911
|
(44)
|
Net finance expense (income)
|
108
|
(152)
|
370
|
(825)
|
6,065
|
9,744
|
11,333
|
15,439
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
7,149
|
$
|
22,471
|
$
|
16,190
|
$
|
37,523
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|
12%
|
37%
|
14%
|
33%
|
(3)
|
The non-recurring item this quarter relates to non-refundable government grants relating to the pandemic that were claimed during the three months ended June 30th, 2021 and are unlikely to recur in the future.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2021 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our customer retention levels, and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 3, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
202,771
|
$
|
182,958
|
Short-term investments
|
30,172
|
30,180
|
Trade and other receivables
|
65,891
|
82,883
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
–
|
1,109
|
Prepaid expenses
|
10,595
|
9,264
|
309,429
|
306,394
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
41,674
|
30,746
|
Right-of-use assets
|
13,953
|
15,722
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
16,639
|
16,484
|
Unbilled receivables
|
196
|
2,013
|
Other receivables
|
701
|
752
|
Deferred tax assets
|
3,894
|
2,308
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
1,840
|
980
|
Intangible assets
|
11,901
|
13,023
|
Goodwill
|
39,988
|
39,988
|
$
|
440,215
|
$
|
428,410
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
28,136
|
$
|
33,030
|
Deferred revenue
|
94,867
|
94,275
|
Lease obligations
|
4,857
|
4,554
|
127,860
|
131,859
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Lease obligations
|
10,203
|
12,065
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
3,298
|
2,729
|
13,501
|
14,794
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital
|
179,268
|
173,104
|
Contributed surplus
|
45,455
|
35,846
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(250)
|
(20)
|
Retained earnings
|
74,381
|
72,827
|
298,854
|
281,757
|
$
|
440,215
|
$
|
428,410
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
60,056
|
$
|
61,373
|
$
|
117,784
|
$
|
114,128
|
Cost of revenue
|
19,783
|
15,634
|
40,289
|
31,470
|
Gross profit
|
40,273
|
45,739
|
77,495
|
82,658
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing
|
14,279
|
12,253
|
27,117
|
24,228
|
Research and development
|
11,223
|
10,257
|
24,905
|
19,934
|
General and administrative
|
10,323
|
8,108
|
21,865
|
15,040
|
35,825
|
30,618
|
73,887
|
59,202
|
4,448
|
15,121
|
3,608
|
23,456
|
Other income (expense):
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(443)
|
(5)
|
(911)
|
44
|
Net finance and other income (expense)
|
(1)
|
152
|
(159)
|
825
|
(444)
|
147
|
(1,070)
|
869
|
Profit before income taxes
|
4,004
|
15,268
|
2,538
|
24,325
|
Income tax expense
|
916
|
6,264
|
984
|
9,740
|
Profit
|
3,088
|
9,004
|
1,554
|
14,585
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
Items that are or may be reclassified
|
Foreign currency translation
|
39
|
69
|
(230)
|
(55)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
3,127
|
$
|
9,073
|
$
|
1,324
|
$
|
14,530
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.55
|
Weighted average number of basic
|
27,110,830
|
26,546,213
|
27,165,088
|
26,489,205
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.11
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.53
|
Weighted average number of diluted
|
28,132,511
|
27,960,482
|
28,260,273
|
27,776,206
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
|
Share
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Retained
|
Total equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
$
|
140,961
|
$
|
30,392
|
$
|
(348)
|
$
|
59,097
|
$
|
230,102
|
Profit
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
14,585
|
14,585
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
–
|
–
|
(55)
|
–
|
(55)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
–
|
–
|
(55)
|
14,585
|
14,530
|
Share options exercised
|
15,273
|
(3,925)
|
–
|
–
|
11,348
|
Share based payments
|
–
|
7,499
|
–
|
–
|
7,499
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
15,273
|
3,574
|
–
|
–
|
18,847
|
Balance, June 30, 2020
|
$
|
156,234
|
$
|
33,966
|
$
|
(403)
|
$
|
73,682
|
$
|
263,479
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
$
|
173,104
|
$
|
35,846
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
72,827
|
$
|
281,757
|
Profit
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1,554
|
1,554
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
–
|
–
|
(230)
|
–
|
(230)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
–
|
–
|
(230)
|
1,554
|
1,324
|
Share options exercised
|
6,164
|
(1,600)
|
–
|
–
|
4,564
|
Share based payments
|
–
|
11,209
|
–
|
–
|
11,209
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
6,164
|
9,609
|
–
|
–
|
15,773
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
$
|
179,268
|
$
|
45,455
|
$
|
(250)
|
$
|
74,381
|
$
|
298,854
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
(Unaudited)
|
For the three months
|
For the six months
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Profit
|
$
|
3,088
|
$
|
9,004
|
$
|
1,554
|
$
|
14,585
|
Items not affecting cash:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
4,037
|
3,565
|
7,946
|
6,464
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
561
|
62
|
1,122
|
104
|
Share-based payments
|
5,902
|
3,723
|
11,209
|
7,499
|
Net finance and other income (expense)
|
1
|
(152)
|
159
|
(825)
|
Income tax expense
|
916
|
6,264
|
984
|
9,740
|
Income tax credits recoverable
|
674
|
–
|
249
|
–
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
70
|
8,837
|
13,010
|
15,693
|
Interest received
|
183
|
200
|
206
|
1,062
|
Interest paid
|
(173)
|
(169)
|
(357)
|
(289)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(257)
|
(521)
|
(431)
|
(2,260)
|
15,002
|
30,813
|
35,651
|
51,773
|
Cash flows used in investing activities:
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
–
|
(167)
|
(800)
|
(2,577)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(12,489)
|
(9,329)
|
(16,930)
|
(11,038)
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(15,154)
|
(10,000)
|
(30,160)
|
(75,302)
|
Redemption of short-term investments
|
15,154
|
10,000
|
30,160
|
30,102
|
(12,489)
|
(9,496)
|
(17,730)
|
(58,815)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(1,185)
|
(894)
|
(2,357)
|
(1,485)
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
2,304
|
6,338
|
4,564
|
11,348
|
1,119
|
5,444
|
2,207
|
9,863
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
3,632
|
26,761
|
20,128
|
2,821
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
199,143
|
158,148
|
182,958
|
182,284
|
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(4)
|
83
|
(315)
|
(113)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
202,771
|
$
|
184,992
|
$
|
202,771
|
$
|
184,992
SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.
