Kinaxis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SaaS revenue grows 18% to $42.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 12%

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its second quarter. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"After three consecutive quarters of strong business momentum, I'm confident that the market has returned to a very healthy growth environment. With all the well-known disruptions that supply chains have endured over the past year, we are seeing a heightened level of interest in the hyper-agility that only Kinaxis can bring to the planning process," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "Compared to the first half of last year, we have won over twice the number of new customers, and our annual recurring revenue2 is 24% higher than a year ago. We believe that these are excellent indicators of the positive trends in our business and give us even greater confidence in our expectation of a return to higher SaaS revenue growth next year."

Q2 2021 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Total Revenue 60,056 61,373 -2% SaaS 42,301 35,741 18% Subscription term license 620 10,003 (94%) Professional services 14,001 12,400 13% Maintenance and support 3,134 3,229 (3%) Gross profit 40,273 45,739 (12)%

67% 75%

Profit 3,088 9,004 (66%)

$0.11/diluted share $0.32/diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 7,149 22,471 (68%)

12% 37%

Cash from operating activities 15,002 30,813 (51%)

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at June 30, 2021.



$USD millions 2021 2022 2023 and later Total

backlog SaaS 86.3 132.0 140.6 358.9 Maintenance and support 6.2 8.7 5.7 20.6 Subscription term license 1.5 - - 1.5 Total 94.0 140.7 146.3 381.0

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts, rose 24% to $200 million at the end of the quarter.

$USD millions 2019 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Annual recurring revenue2 159 185 191 200 Year-over-year growth 20.7% 15.3% 18.2% 24.3%

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription Term Licenses and Maintenance & Support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

Financial Guidance

Based on our current business outlook, Kinaxis is reiterating its fiscal 2021 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2021 Guidance Total revenue $242-247 million SaaS 17-20% growth Subscription term license $3-5 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 11-14%

Beyond 2021, and assuming an ongoing return to more typical business and market conditions, the company continues to believe that annual SaaS revenue growth of 23-25% is achievable in the mid-term.

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, August 6, 2021, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 6, 2021

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158854/eb660d628c

WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/3hIIcIZ (available for three months)

REPLAY: (877)-344-7529

Available through Friday, August 20, 2021

REFERENCE NUMBER: 10158854

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands of USD) Profit $ 3,088

$ 9,004

$ 1,554

$ 14,585 Share-based compensation

5,902

3,723

11,209

7,499 Non-recurring item(3)

(7,906)

–

(7,906)

– Adjusted profit $ 1,084

$ 12,727

$ 4,857

$ 22,084 Income tax expense

916

6,264

984

9,740 Depreciation and amortization

4,598

3,627

9,068

6,568 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

443

5

911

(44) Net finance expense (income)

108

(152)

370

(825)



6,065

9,744

11,333

15,439 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,149

$ 22,471

$ 16,190

$ 37,523 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

12%

37%

14%

33%





(3) The non-recurring item this quarter relates to non-refundable government grants relating to the pandemic that were claimed during the three months ended June 30th, 2021 and are unlikely to recur in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2021 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and

, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 3, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)















June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,771 $ 182,958 Short-term investments

30,172

30,180 Trade and other receivables

65,891

82,883 Investment tax credits recoverable

–

1,109 Prepaid expenses

10,595

9,264



309,429

306,394 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

41,674

30,746 Right-of-use assets

13,953

15,722 Contract acquisition costs

16,639

16,484 Unbilled receivables

196

2,013 Other receivables

701

752 Deferred tax assets

3,894

2,308 Investment tax credits recoverable

1,840

980 Intangible assets

11,901

13,023 Goodwill

39,988

39,988











$ 440,215 $ 428,410









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 28,136 $ 33,030 Deferred revenue

94,867

94,275 Lease obligations

4,857

4,554



127,860

131,859 Non-current liabilities:







Lease obligations

10,203

12,065 Deferred tax liabilities

3,298

2,729



13,501

14,794









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

179,268

173,104 Contributed surplus

45,455

35,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(250)

(20) Retained earnings

74,381

72,827



298,854

281,757











$ 440,215 $ 428,410

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









For the three months

ended June 30,

2020 For the six months

ended June 30,

2020

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 60,056 $ 61,373 $ 117,784 $ 114,128 Cost of revenue

19,783

15,634

40,289

31,470 Gross profit

40,273

45,739

77,495

82,658

















Operating expenses:

















Selling and marketing

14,279

12,253

27,117

24,228

Research and development

11,223

10,257

24,905

19,934

General and administrative

10,323

8,108

21,865

15,040



35,825

30,618

73,887

59,202



4,448

15,121

3,608

23,456 Other income (expense):

















Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(443)

(5)

(911)

44

Net finance and other income (expense)

(1)

152

(159)

825



(444)

147

(1,070)

869 Profit before income taxes

4,004

15,268

2,538

24,325

















Income tax expense

916

6,264

984

9,740 Profit

3,088

9,004

1,554

14,585

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Items that are or may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

















Foreign currency translation

differences - foreign operations

39

69

(230)

(55) Total comprehensive income $ 3,127 $ 9,073 $ 1,324 $ 14,530

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.06 $ 0.55 Weighted average number of basic

Common Shares

27,110,830

26,546,213

27,165,088

26,489,205

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 0.53 Weighted average number of diluted

Common Shares

28,132,511

27,960,482

28,260,273

27,776,206

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)















Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Retained

earnings Total equity Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 140,961 $ 30,392 $ (348) $ 59,097 $ 230,102





















Profit

–

–

–

14,585

14,585 Other comprehensive loss

–

–

(55)

–

(55) Total comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

(55)

14,585

14,530





















Share options exercised

15,273

(3,925)

–

–

11,348 Share based payments

–

7,499

–

–

7,499 Total shareholder transactions

15,273

3,574

–

–

18,847





















Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 156,234 $ 33,966 $ (403) $ 73,682 $ 263,479





















Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 173,104 $ 35,846 $ (20) $ 72,827 $ 281,757





















Profit

–

–

–

1,554

1,554 Other comprehensive loss

–

–

(230)

–

(230) Total comprehensive income (loss)

–

–

(230)

1,554

1,324





















Share options exercised

6,164

(1,600)

–

–

4,564 Share based payments

–

11,209

–

–

11,209 Total shareholder transactions

6,164

9,609

–

–

15,773





















Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 179,268 $ 45,455 $ (250) $ 74,381 $ 298,854

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)









For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Profit $ 3,088 $ 9,004 $ 1,554 $ 14,585

Items not affecting cash:



















Depreciation of property and equipment

and right-of-use assets

4,037

3,565

7,946

6,464



Amortization of intangible assets

561

62

1,122

104



Share-based payments

5,902

3,723

11,209

7,499



Net finance and other income (expense)

1

(152)

159

(825)



Income tax expense

916

6,264

984

9,740



Income tax credits recoverable

674

–

249

–

Change in operating assets and liabilities

70

8,837

13,010

15,693

Interest received

183

200

206

1,062

Interest paid

(173)

(169)

(357)

(289)

Income taxes paid

(257)

(521)

(431)

(2,260)



15,002

30,813

35,651

51,773

















Cash flows used in investing activities:

















Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

–

(167)

(800)

(2,577)

Purchase of property and equipment

(12,489)

(9,329)

(16,930)

(11,038)

Purchase of short-term investments

(15,154)

(10,000)

(30,160)

(75,302)

Redemption of short-term investments

15,154

10,000

30,160

30,102



(12,489)

(9,496)

(17,730)

(58,815)

















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Payment of lease obligations

(1,185)

(894)

(2,357)

(1,485)

Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

2,304

6,338

4,564

11,348



1,119

5,444

2,207

9,863

















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,632

26,761

20,128

2,821

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

199,143

158,148

182,958

182,284

















Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(4)

83

(315)

(113)

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 202,771 $ 184,992 $ 202,771 $ 184,992

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

