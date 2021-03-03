Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

SaaS revenue grows 24% to $39.8 million in fourth quarter, and grows 25% for the year





OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We are pleased to report another very strong quarter and year. We met or exceeded every aspect of our initial guidance for 2020, which pre-dated the pandemic – truly an impressive accomplishment by the Kinaxis team given the circumstances. I am also extremely pleased that we saw a return to strong sales momentum in Q4, when quarterly bookings of incremental subscription business and new customer wins were near all-time highs and included some truly iconic brand names. Separately, we were recently positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis in the Leaders quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "The COVID-related incremental booking delays we experienced earlier in 2020 have been reflected in our fiscal 2021 guidance. With the continued recovery of a more normal business environment, we expect our current momentum and positive outlook to drive a return to higher growth for 2022 and beyond. Our year-end sales pipeline grew more than 40% from 2019, as manufacturers continue to recognize the urgency in driving hyper-agility in their supply chain. We made some key strategic investments in 2020, both organically and by acquisitions, which will better enable us to execute on our growing pipeline, accelerate our product innovation, and exceed the needs of our growing customer base."

Q4 2020 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise

indicated Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Total Revenue 54,945 56,312 -2% SaaS 39,815 32,006 24% Subscription term license 1,948 12,120 -84% Professional services 11,334 8,931 27% Maintenance and support 1,848 3,255 -43% Gross profit 34,841

(63%) 41,440

(74%) -16% Profit -1,586

(-$0.06/diluted share) 7,831

($0.29/diluted share) -120% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 6,095

(11%) 18,134

(32%) -66% Cash from operating activities 3,200 8,025 -60%

FY 2020 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise

indicated FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Total Revenue 224,189 191,549 17% SaaS 148,873 118,860 25% Subscription term license 17,890 26,218 -32% Professional services 45,899 33,549 37% Maintenance and support 11,527 12,922 -11% Gross profit 154,058

(69%) 137,699

(72%) 12% Profit 13,730

($0.49/diluted share) 23,331

($0.87/diluted share) -41% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 53,751

(24%) 57,727

(30%) -7% Cash from operating activities 59,470 36,599 62%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2020.

$USD millions 2021 2022 2023 and

later Total

backlog SaaS 144.5 104.9 104.1 353.5 Subscription term license 12.2 8.3 5.1 25.6 Maintenance and support 2.2 - - 2.2 Total 158.9 113.2 109.2 381.3

Based on this backlog and the current outlook, Kinaxis is initiating fiscal 2021 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2021 Guidance Total revenue $242-247 million SaaS 17-20% growth Subscription term license $3-5 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 11-14%

Beyond 2021, and assuming more typical business and market conditions, the company continues to believe that annual SaaS revenue growth of 23-25% is achievable in the mid-term.

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, March 4, 2021, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, March 4, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3383678 WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/39ih534 REPLAY: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 18, 2021 REFERENCE NUMBER: 3383678

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands of USD) Profit (loss).................................................................. $ (1,586)

$ 7,831

$ 13,730

$ 23,331 Share-based compensation........................................

4,986

3,177

17,217

13,367 Adjusted profit............................................................ $ 3,400

$ 11,008

$ 30,947

$ 36,698 Income tax expense (recovery)...................................

(2,354)

4,484

7,740

11,932 Depreciation and amortization...................................

4,494

3,212

15,562

11,908 Foreign exchange loss.................................................

364

40

196

226 Net finance expense (income)....................................

191

(610)

(694)

(3,037)



2,695

7,126

22,804

21,029 Adjusted EBITDA......................................................... $ 6,095

$ 18,134

$ 53,751

$ 57,727 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue............

11%

32%

24%

30%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal years ending December 31, 2021 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2021 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 3, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2020 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD)



December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 182,958 182,284 Short-term investments 30,180 30,319 Trade and other receivables 82,883 80,623 Investment tax credits recoverable 1,109 - Prepaid expenses 9,264 6,534

306,394 299,760 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 30,746 25,704 Right-of-use assets 15,722 8,671 Contract acquisition costs 16,484 15,497 Unbilled receivables 2,013 249 Other receivables 752 713 Deferred tax assets 2,308 149 Investment tax credits recoverable 980 - Intangible assets 13,023 - Goodwill 39,988 -

428,410 350,743 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 33,030 20,770 Deferred revenue 94,275 83,673 Lease obligations 4,554 2,288

131,859 106,731 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 12,065 6,818 Deferred tax liabilities 2,729 7,092

14,794 13,910 Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 173,104 140,961 Contributed surplus 35,846 30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20) (348) Retained earnings 72,827 59,097

281,757 230,102

428,410 350,743

Kinaxis Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)













For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 54,945 56,312 224,189 191,549 Cost of revenue 20,104 14,872 70,131 53,850 Gross profit 34,841 41,440 154,058 137,699 Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing 15,521 13,747 52,630 44,270 Research and development 13,822 9,443 47,420 34,125 General and administrative 8,983 6,505 33,232 26,852

38,326 29,695 133,282 105,247

(3,485) 11,745 20,776 32,452 Other income (expense):







Foreign exchange gain (loss) (364) (40) (196) (226) Net finance and other income (91) 610 890 3,037

(455) 570 694 2,811 Profit (loss) before income taxes (3,940) 12,315 21,470 35,263 Income tax expense (recovery) (2,354) 4,484 7,740 11,932 Profit (loss) (1,586) 7,831 13,730 23,331 Other comprehensive income (loss):







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations 237 100 328 (29) Total comprehensive income (loss) (1,349) 7,931 14,058 23,302 Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.06) 0.30 0.51 0.89 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 26,993,691 26,294,645 26,716,027 26,180,034 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.06) 0.29 0.49 0.87 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 28,212,731 27,184,684 28,138,911 26,967,805

Kinaxis Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD)







Accumulated









other





Share Contributed Comprehensive Retained



capital surplus income (loss) earnings Total equity











Balance, December 31, 2018 124,951 24,284 (319) 35,766 184,682











Profit - - - 23,331 23,331 Other comprehensive loss - - (29) - (29) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (29) 23,331 23,302











Share options exercised 12,042 (3,291) - - 8,751 Restricted share units vested 3,968 (3,968) - - - Share based payments - 13,367 - - 13,367 Total shareholder transactions 16,010 6,108 - - 22,118











Balance, December 31, 2019 140,961 30,392 (348) 59,097 230,102











Balance, December 31, 2019 140,961 30,392 (348) 59,097 230,102











Profit - - - 13,730 13,730 Other comprehensive income - - 328 - 328 Total comprehensive income - - 328 13,730 14,058











Share options exercised 27,187 (6,807) - - 20,380 Restricted share units vested 4,956 (4,956) - - - Share based payments - 17,217 - - 17,217 Total shareholder transactions 32,143 5,454 - - 37,597











Balance, December 31, 2020 173,104 35,846 (20) 72,827 281,757

Kinaxis Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD)





For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,





2020 2019 2020 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:









Profit (loss) (1,586) 7,831 13,730 23,331

Items not affecting cash:









Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 3,932 3,212 14,335 11,908

Amortization of intangible assets 562 - 1,227 -

Share-based payments 4,986 3,177 17,217 13,367

Net finance income 91 (610) (890) (3,037)

Income tax expense (2,354) 4,484 7,740 11,932

Income tax credits recoverable (2,089) - (2,089) -

Change in operating assets and liabilities 18 (8,074) 10,492 (9,161)

Interest received 103 660 1,761 3,653

Interest paid (187) (112) (674) (531)

Income taxes received (paid) (276) (2,543) (3,379) (14,863)



3,200 8,025 59,470 36,599

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (24) - (61,767) -

Purchase of property and equipment (2,102) (1,378) (14,439) (11,719)

Purchase of short-term investments (15,164) (10,000) (110,616) (60,108)

Redemption of short-term investments 15,154 10,000 110,558 85,108



(2,136) (1,378) (76,264) 13,281

Cash flows from financing activities:









Payment of lease obligations (1,103) (679) (3,742) (2,674)

Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 2,484 4,428 20,380 8,751



1,381 3,749 16,638 6,077

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,445 10,396 (156) 55,957













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 179,856 171,957 182,284 126,144













Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 657 (69) 830 183

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 182,958 182,284 182,958 182,284

















