Kinaxis Helps Hollister Incorporated Deliver on Customer Commitments with Innovative Approach to Supply Chain Management

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that Hollister Incorporated (Hollister) has selected Kinaxis as part of its larger technology innovation strategy to drive best-in-class supply chain management across the organization. Using Kinaxis, Hollister will be able to collapse planning silos to be able to deliver better on customer commitments and achieve business outcomes.

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products and services worldwide. With manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents, Hollister has been serving healthcare professionals and patients for nearly 100 years — making a difference in the journey of life for people throughout the global community. In 2019 and 2020, Hollister was ranked #5 on the Crain's Chicago Business list of Most Innovative Companies.

"At Hollister, our goal is to ensure we fulfill Our Mission to make life more rewarding and dignified for the people who use our products and services," said Peter Smith, Senior Director Global Supply Chain, Hollister Incorporated. "To do this, we take an innovative approach to everything we do from product design, to how we orchestrate our supply chain through our operations to ensure delivery of our products to patients. We selected Kinaxis RapidResponse because of its leadership in providing holistic visibility and scenario-planning to enable us to proactively manage the entire global supply chain and take action when changes arise to meet customer needs."

Hollister turned to Kinaxis, in partnership with mSE Solutions, end-to-end supply chain process optimization consultants, to connect its supply chain network leveraging the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and concurrent planning technique. This means everyone is making decisions based on the same, real-time data and is focused on a balanced scorecard to achieve business metrics such as revenue, capacity, inventory and service-level agreements. This connectivity gives Hollister visibility of its end-to-end supply chain to pre-emptively identify and manage risk and ensure daily production and capability plans are feasible and adaptable as changes are made.

"From getting the right products into the hands of patients when they need them to keeping up with regulations, the life science supply chain can be as complex as they come, making end-to-end coordination and orchestration vital to success," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "We are honored to be selected by Hollister to take a future-looking approach to its supply chain. We can help them leverage industry best practices and tools to reach their business objectives and make a huge difference for their customers."

About Hollister Incorporated

Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care and critical care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, it has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in nearly 80 countries. Hollister is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Firm of John Dickinson Schneider Inc (JDS Inc), a nearly 100 year old company. Hollister is guided by the shared Mission of JDS Inc, to make life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. www.Hollister.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

