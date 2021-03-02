Kinaxis Helps Crestron Electronics Shape the Future of its Supply Chain

Automation solutions provider using Kinaxis to improve delivery, customer satisfaction and support future growth, with go-live in as little as 16 weeks

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has been selected by Crestron Electronics to help accelerate its global supply chain transformation. Based in Rockleigh, NJ, Crestron Electronics creates automation technology solutions that are designed for the way people work to help improve communication and collaboration from the desktop to the boardroom. Crestron solutions are managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring and upgrading.

Crestron selected Kinaxis RapidResponse® and concurrent planning to instantly and continuously balance its supply and demand planning and effectively manage inventory. To start realizing benefits in as little as 16 weeks, Crestron will take advantage of Kinaxis' rapid deployment process, RapidStart. This process ensures data gets into RapidResponse sooner to accelerate user adoption and learning and allow the company to start benefiting from the power of concurrent planning quickly. The result will be improved delivery, enhanced customer satisfaction and increased inventory savings.

"Our purpose is to transform the way people live their lives. To support this, we knew we needed to invest in a solid supply chain foundation, one that will enable us to easily expand as our business evolves and one that could be implemented quickly," said James Bell, Sr. Director, Materials Management, Crestron. "Kinaxis is the right choice for Crestron as they provide the breadth of capabilities we need to continue to build our supply chain, coupled with a proven track record in supply chain planning."

"In today's world, staying ahead of shifting realities is top priority for all businesses, especially in the rapidly growing consumer electronics industry," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Using the power of Kinaxis, concurrent planning and RapidStart, Crestron will realize the benefits of end-to-end supply chain agility and transparency, and scenario planning sooner so they can make critical decisions faster and more confidently. We are happy to have earned their trust and look forward to helping them grow its supply chain maturity."

About Crestron Electronics

We create automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives, making their day-to-day tasks easier and improving efficiency and productivity. We strive to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, constantly offering faster, better solutions that address the needs of customers the world over. With Crestron, you aren't just buying top-of-the-line electronics, you are investing in scalable and customized solutions, gaining 24/7 global service and support, and sponsoring products that are designed and manufactured in America.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

