Kinaxis Helps Companies Plan Without Limits at Kinexions '20

Driven by the theme of "Plan Without Limits," Kinexions '20 will focus on how companies can thrive in an unpredictable world, demonstrate what new innovations will drive supply chain agility to new heights and discuss the latest trends in digital transformation, sustainability and artificial intelligence. Attendees will learn how to manage through risks and the barriers to solution adoption, and how to gain immediate relief from current challenges.

"Kinexions has always been our most exciting event of the year and we are delighted to be able to bring the event to even more of our customer community and ecosystem in 2020," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "As supply chains around the world prepare for the next disruption and look to build agility into their planning, Kinexions brings supply chain practitioners, executives and thought leaders together to share experiences and best practices that will help everyone navigate a successful future."

Over the two-day virtual event, attendees will hear from Kinaxis thought leaders and supply chain innovators. From the mainstage, supply chain executives from Bell and Clorox will deliver customer keynotes and share their insightful supply chain journeys. Joining them will be inspiring keynotes by Simon Sinek, leading TED Talk speaker and author, Dr. Nada Sanders, Professor at Northeastern University, and Dr. Omera Khan, Professor at Royal Holloway University. Additionally, Kinaxis will unveil new and expanded innovations that will reshape the future of supply chain planning and empower companies to take intelligent control over the end-to-end supply chain.

The event will also include interactive kiosks, product expert sessions, industry thought-leadership panels and roundtables, and customer-led breakouts with Celestica, Guardian Glass, IBM, LifeScan, Lippert Components, Merck, Rexall, Technicolor, Volvo Penta, Zones and others.

Premier Sponsors of Kinexions '20 are Accenture, Genpact and PlanetTogether. Supporting Sponsors are 4flow, Cognizant, mSE Solutions, Plantensive, Scott Sheldon and Spinnaker.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

