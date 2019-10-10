Kinaxis Global Supply Chain Conference Sets Record Growth to "Win the Moment"

Largest-ever annual Kinexions conference for users and supply chain innovators to showcase how to accelerate innovation, shorten time-to-value and maximize competitive advantage

OTTAWA and ORLANDO, FL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, is kicking off its annual user conference in Orlando, FL. Kinexions '19 (#Kinexions19) brings together Kinaxis users and supply chain innovators to connect and discuss best practices, share knowledge and learn how to accelerate the journey towards concurrent planning in an end-to-end supply chain.

This year's event is the largest Kinexions to date and builds on the momentum of the Kinaxis community of concurrent planning advocates and the company's success in global industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences.

Driven by the theme of "Win the Moment," the four-day event will feature interactive demos, customer-led breakouts, certification training, inspiring keynotes and general sessions focused on turning strategy into practical, operational success.

From the mainstage, Kinaxis will unveil new and expanded capabilities and applications for RapidResponse®, the world's only concurrent planning platform that lets people make and manage synchronized plans across time horizons, business processes and organizational boundaries simultaneously. Kinaxis will also be joined by leading companies like P&G, Ipsen, GLOBALFOUNDRIES and CSL Behring to share their insightful supply chain journeys.

"Business transformation is becoming critical to countering industry volatility and provides significant competitive benefits and new market opportunities. Our continued innovation is helping our customers drive improved visibility and agility and puts their supply chains at the center of the digital enterprise," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Kinexions is a perfect opportunity to bring together the global Kinaxis ecosystem to discuss ideas and implementation best practices, and create a community that shares resources and supports each other's successes as we journey toward that transformation."

In addition to executive thought leadership and customer and product expert presentations, Kinaxis is pleased to welcome two exciting keynote speakers to the Kinexions '19 mainstage. Steve Nash is a two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA all-star and a first-ballot inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Robyn Benincasa is a top leadership and teamwork motivational speaker, adventure racing world champion, CNN Hero and noted author.

Platinum sponsors of Kinexions '19 include Accenture, Barkawi Management Consultants (a Genpact company) and Capgemini, with Gold sponsors Deloitte and Prana Consulting. 4flow, Aline Consulting, mSE Solutions, Spinnaker and Wipro Limited join as Silver sponsors.

Editor's Note: Kinaxis is showcasing all its latest innovations at its annual user conference Kinexions, taking place in Orlando from Oct. 13-16, 2019. To set up some time to speak with a Kinaxis expert, please contact Danielle McNeil Taylor dmcneiltaylor@kinaxis.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

