Kinaxis Forms Alliance with Infosys to Modernize End-to-End Supply Chains

OTTAWA, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, announced it has formed an alliance with Infosys to help customers around the world modernize their end-to-end supply chains and drive purposeful adoption of machine learning capabilities.

Traditional planning techniques are no longer able to handle the complexities, volatility and changing market dynamics found in global supply chains. This alliance brings together the Kinaxis industry-leading supply chain planning platform with machine learning capabilities, advanced analytics and unique concurrent planning technique with Infosys' extensive experience in supply chain and digital transformation consulting. Together, Kinaxis and Infosys will help customers remove functional silos, drive confident decisions, improve profitability and productivity, synchronize planning processes and increase agility, all while reducing risk.

"Volatility in the supply chain is unavoidable. The key to managing it is to find the right platform, and right advice to design a supply chain solution that empowers businesses to identify and respond to risk and opportunity the moment they arise," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Infosys has a long celebrated track record of delivering digital excellence with its clients. We look forward to growing our relationship and working with them to bring real-world solutions to solve customers' supply chain challenges."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With clients in 45 countries and three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, Infosys guides clients through their digital journey. Kinaxis and Infosys serve clients in a variety of complementary industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences.

"In the competitive business environment of this age, the traditional sequential supply chain model leads to silos and inefficiencies. Enterprises today need agile, transparent, optimized, connected, and intelligent digital supply chains," said Gopikrishnan Konnanath, Senior Vice President, Service Line Head, Infosys. "As part of this partnership, we will leverage our industry recognized supply chain capabilities along with the Kinaxis digital supply chain platform to help clients navigate their digital transformation and stay ahead of the curve," he added.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways 100x faster by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

