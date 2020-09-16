Kinaxis Featured in TSX30 List of Canada's Top Performing Stocks over Past Three Years

OTTAWA, ON, Sep 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that it has been included in the TSX30, a list of Canada's top performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Based on the qualification criteria, Kinaxis outperformed more than 500 stocks over the three years ending June 2020 to achieve the recognition. Over the period, Kinaxis stock has increased 140%.

"More so than ever, supply chains are undergoing constant disruption and Kinaxis helps companies become more agile by learning about changes sooner, acting faster and removing waste. As a result, we have been privileged to consistently develop long-term relationships with some of the best recognized brands in the world, across a wide variety of markets. I'm extremely pleased that the investment community has recognized our unique value proposition, and that we have been able to deliver such a strong return for our shareholders since going public in 2014," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO.

Kinaxis works with top-tier manufacturers around the world in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer packaged goods, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and retail industries, including L3Harris Technologies, Honda, Unilever, Technicolor, Alstom and H. Lundbeck A/S. The company recently reported Q2 results that featured 45% revenue growth and a 37% adjusted EBITDA margin1.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA" margin is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of our Q2 results news release.

About the TSX30

The TSX30 is a program that recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The list of 2020 members includes both newer and established listed companies across a wide range of sectors. The full ranking, methodology, and articles and video content are available on www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

