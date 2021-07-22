Kinaxis Expands System Integrator and Referral Partnerships Globally

Delivering more value to customers by welcoming nine new System Integrators and Referral partners

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden the customer value driven in collaboration with its partner ecosystem by recently welcoming nine new System Integrator and Referral partners.

"We continue to have a strong focus on building an ecosystem of trusted, like-minded partners that are focused on transforming supply chains and driving customer success, and we are pleased to welcome this new group into our community," said Conrad Mandala, Vice President Global Partner Organization, Kinaxis. "As we continue to grow, we look forward to investing further across all our partner types – System Integrator, Referral, Solution Extension and Value Added Resellers – to deliver greater value for our customers."

These nine new partners join Kinaxis PartnerLink, a scalable, dynamic and agile partner program that combines the resources, training and business alignment needed to support and empower a global ecosystem. PartnerLink enables partners to extend and augment services, sales, marketing and product capabilities, giving customers and prospects new ways to engage with Kinaxis and its partner ecosystem, leverage a broader range of services and gain more value from Kinaxis RapidResponse® and concurrent planning.

System Integrators leverage deep domain expertise to grow and digitally transform supply chains

Kinaxis has partnered with seven new System Integrators. These new partners range from large, international firms to regionally focused consultancies, each bringing deep supply chain expertise to help customers mature and digitally transform their supply chains:

Bristlecone , a provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, is headquartered in San Jose, California . By combining deep industry and supply chain expertise, Bristlecone optimally blends digital, process, technology, and operations to empower customers with supply chains that are smarter, resilient and responsible.

, located in , provides IT services such as manufacturing, distribution, logistics and media. iOG Solutions , a global service provider for technology-led performance improvement headquartered in India , offers a broad range of functional coverage including Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Simulation and Modelling, Energy Management, Asset Performance Management, Environment and Health & Safety, among others.

View the full roster of Kinaxis System Integrators.

Additionally, Kinaxis added two new Referral partners to the program. These partners are supply chain consultancies and solution providers equipped to recognize the fit between customers' business needs and RapidResponse capabilities:

Bolders Consulting Group , an IT solution provider based in the Netherlands and India , is focused on the needs of the consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, oil, banking, energy and insurance industries, bringing customers the best industry and productivity-enhancing IT solutions.

, an IT solution provider based in and , is focused on the needs of the consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, oil, banking, energy and insurance industries, bringing customers the best industry and productivity-enhancing IT solutions. Boston Strategies International helps leading companies digitalize their supply chains by providing agility, resilience, security and sustainability solutions, and outsourced procurement, order management, inventory management and logistics services.

View the list of Kinaxis Referral partners.

For more details about Kinaxis PartnerLink, please visit Kinaxis.com/partners.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

