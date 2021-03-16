Kinaxis Expands Partner Roster to Accelerate Customer Supply Chain Transformation

Welcomes 10 System Integrators and Referral Partners worldwide to Kinaxis PartnerLink, the company's global partner program

Program designed to enable ecosystem to deliver customer benefit through expanded services, experienced consultants and faster value realization

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced it has added 10 System Integrators and Referral Partners to Kinaxis PartnerLink. Together, Kinaxis and its partners help customers realize time-to-value sooner in highly competitive markets.

Officially launched in Q1 2021, PartnerLink is a scalable, dynamic and agile program that combines the resources, training and business alignment needed to support and empower a global partner ecosystem. PartnerLink enables global partners to extend and augment services, sales, marketing and product capabilities, giving customers and prospects new ways to engage with Kinaxis and its partner ecosystem, leverage a broader range of strategic, transformative and implementation services and gain more value from Kinaxis RapidResponse®.

"Our partners play a significant role in helping Kinaxis achieve our primary objective: to create unparalleled supply chain agility and resiliency for our customers," said Conrad Mandala, Vice President Global Partner Organization, Kinaxis. "We introduced PartnerLink to accelerate our customers' time-to-value, and we couldn't be happier with the response that we've received so far. Together, we bring the full strength of our technology, expertise and global reach to bear as we help the world's top brands navigate volatility and uncertainty."

Recently, Kinaxis has welcomed five new System Integrators ranging from large, global firms to regionally focused consultancies. Each leverage deep supply chain expertise to help customers mature and digitally transform their supply chains and provide the reach to serve global organizations, as well as better support customers' and prospects' distributed teams at a local level. Those partners include:

Aeonvis, an Italian organizational and technological consulting company with proven supply chain planning experience, specializing in design, planning, implementation and management of global programs that integrate processes, human capital and technologies.

De Philmain, a European-based consulting company combined with a global network of professional and experienced supply chain management consultants, helping organizations achieve supply chain transformation.

HCL Technologies, a global technology company that helps enterprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age through its worldwide network of R&D facilities and co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities, and 'Ideapreneurs' across 50 countries.

Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of system solutions and consulting services, including management consulting, system integration and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries.

REPL Group, part of Accenture, a technology consultancy specializing in solutions for supply chain, workforce management, store operations and retail customer experiences to deliver visionary professional services and unique solutions that transform business operations and customer-centric supply chains.

Learn more about Kinaxis System Integrators.

Kinaxis Expands Referral Partner Roster

As supply chain consultancies and solution providers, Kinaxis Referral Partners are equipped to recognize the fit between customers' business needs and RapidResponse capabilities. Five new partners join PartnerLink in this category, including:

Grange Partnership, a supply chain learning and development consultancy, providing bespoke solutions to help clients grow their people and deliver great performance.

Iter Consulting, a supply chain consultancy working with manufacturing organizations to maximize the value and competitive advantage derived from their supply and value chains.

Kaptura, a supply chain company based in Auckland, New Zealand , focused on powering intelligent supply chains through digital platforms and Industry 4.0 technologies.

, focused on powering intelligent supply chains through digital platforms and Industry 4.0 technologies. Plantensive, a Vaco Company, a supply chain planning solutions provider offering advisory and implementation services to many of the world's leading companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries.

Waku Consulting, a Japan -based consulting group with experts holding an average of over 40 years industry experience. By leveraging its experts' strengths in business processes and IT systems, they help clients achieve success in business transformation.

Learn more about Kinaxis Referral Partners.

For more details about Kinaxis PartnerLink, please visit Kinaxis.com/partners.

