Kinaxis Continues Expansion in Asia with ABeam Consulting Partnership

Utilizing digital technology for more sophisticated supply chains

OTTAWA, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, has entered into a new partnership agreement with ABeam Consulting Ltd., a consulting firm from Tokyo, Japan. The partnership will help joint clients develop more sophisticated supply chains by combining the experience and transformation services of ABeam Consulting with the Kinaxis RapidResponse® supply chain planning platform and unique concurrent planning technique.

ABeam Consulting and Kinaxis will work together to help clients achieve supply chain efficiencies, respond immediately to business changes and drive more sophisticated business processes. The partnership combines the extensive know-how and experience of ABeam Consulting including digital technologies such as IoT data analysis and AI demand forecast with the advanced functionality and implementation track record of Kinaxis to help clients shorten the time required for planning and faster decision-making.

"ABeam Consulting supports a wide range of corporate clients in diverse business fields, both in Japan and overseas, with the full range of supply chain operational domains from demand and supply to purchasing, production, distribution and sales," said Akira Akaishi, Executive Officer, Principal Head of P&T Digital Business Unit, ABeam Consulting. "By combining the advanced functionality of Kinaxis RapidResponse with ABeam Consulting know-how accumulated through extensive experience supporting supply chains, our aim is to achieve even greater sophistication throughout processes. Together we will formulate supply chain strategies that adjust to each client's needs and help shorten the time required for planning while supporting speedier decision-making."

"There is an incredible growth opportunity in Asia for Kinaxis and finding the right partners is important to our success," said Rich Lord, VP and Managing Director Asia Pacific and Japan. "ABeam Consulting fits our ecosystem well. They put the customer first, designing successful strategies based on their individual needs and challenges. We look forward to working with them to help customers manage supply chain volatility and transform their business."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting provides business transformation services that create strategic advantage, improve business processes, leverage technology innovation, and enhance organizational performance for leading multinational and domestic companies worldwide. ABeam partners with clients to diagnose and solve their real challenges with solutions that combine industry and operational best practices with technical expertise. Pragmatic approaches ensure that clients gain measurable value more quickly. Headquartered in Tokyo, ABeam's 6,100 professionals serve more than 800 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit please visit https://www.abeam.com/en

*ABeam and its logo are registered trademark of ABeam Consulting, Ltd., in Japan and other countries.

*All company and product names appearing in the news release are registered names, trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

