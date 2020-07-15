Kinaxis and Wipro Partner to Digitally Transform Supply Chains

Strategic collaboration to solve global customers' complex supply chain challenges

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has signed a partnership agreement with Wipro Limited to help clients solve complex supply chain planning problems and provide the support needed to adapt and succeed in today's global digital world.

Headquartered in India, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, with more than 175,000 employees and operations in six continents. Wipro has decades of experience in supply chain consulting, planning and execution.

"Wipro brings a big picture perspective to our clients taking a digital-first approach. We leverage best practices to deliver a smooth and streamlined solution to meet our customer's immediate and long-term expectations," said Sankar Venkatraman, Vice President, Cloud Enterprise Platforms, Wipro Limited. "We are excited to partner with Kinaxis to help our customers solve their complex supply chain planning problems, utilizing the latest in automation, analytics, cloud and AI. We have a number of consultants already trained on Kinaxis RapidResponse and plan to grow that number quickly over the next couple of years as we anticipate demand for the platform."

The partnership brings together the industry-leading supply chain planning capabilities of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform including AI capabilities, advanced analytics and unique concurrent planning technique with Wipro's expertise in process transformation, change management and consulting services. Together, the companies will help customers remove functional silos and synchronize the planning process resulting in confident decision-making, improved productivity and profitability, increased agility and reduced risk.

"As we continue to grow our ecosystem around the world, we have found trusted partners to help our customers achieve end-to-end supply chain visibility and achieve greater time to value," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "Wipro has extensive domain experience in supply chain transformation as well as the capability and tools to solve supply chain problems through consulting, delivery and IT enablement services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Wipro, specifically building out our joint global customer base in our shared industries of life sciences, high-tech and electronics, consumer products, aerospace and defense and industrial."

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

