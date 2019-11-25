Kinaxis and Taggart Realty Management Recognized for Deal of the Year: Real Estate at 2019 Best Ottawa Business Awards

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, and Taggart Realty Management are the recipients of the 2019 Deal of the Year: Real Estate award presented by The Ottawa Board of Trade and the Ottawa Business Journal. Kinaxis and Taggart accepted the award at the prestigious 2019 Best Ottawa Business Awards gala amidst a large gathering of VIPs, senior business leaders and the business community at the Westin Ottawa.

The 2019 Deal of the Year awards are juried and selected by the editors of the Ottawa Business Journal to reflect significant business deals that are noteworthy in particular sectors such as technology, real estate, tourism and retail. Kinaxis and Taggart were awarded the Real Estate distinction based on their deal to build the new Kinaxis headquarters in the burgeoning Kanata West Business Park.

"We are honoured to recognize Kinaxis and Taggart as recipients for 2019 Deal of the Year: Real Estate award," said Sueling Ching, Interim President and CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade. "These companies demonstrate visionary leadership, innovative thinking and play a vital role in making Ottawa the best place to live, work, study, play and invest. We are privileged to have such business people in the National Capital."

Since going public in 2014, Kinaxis has experienced a cumulative average revenue growth rate of more than 20%, with local headcount numbers doubling in the same timeframe. The company currently employs more than 600 people around the world, with just over 400 in Ottawa. In July, Kinaxis and Taggart, who owns the land, announced they had signed a lease and expect to break ground next spring.

"Congratulations to all the winners tonight. It is an honour to be in this group and to be recognized for our success and ongoing growth in our operations, which we have been experiencing both here in Ottawa and around the globe," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "For 35 years we've been a proud member of the Ottawa tech community and we're thrilled to be working with Taggart on this exciting new headquarters that will be home to the best talent in the world and will inspire even greater innovative achievements."

"We are excited to partner with Kinaxis to help them build their new home and be our anchor tenant in the Kanata West Business Park," said Derek Howe, VP Development, Taggart Realty Management. "They are a vibrant company with a deep commitment to the local community and we are honoured to be recognized for the work we are doing together. Thank you to The Ottawa Board of Trade and the Ottawa Business Journal and congratulations to all the 2019 winners."

The Best Ottawa Business Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates Ottawa's history of innovative, ethical and profitable business, and recognizes its entrepreneurial spirit. The Awards are co-presented by the Ottawa Board of Trade and the Ottawa Business Journal.

"Every year we have the chance to celebrate businesses and recognize their work," says Michael Curran, OBJ publisher. "The element to the BOBs is the number of untold success stories across our city. Anyone attending the gala leaves much better informed about what's happening across our local economy."

