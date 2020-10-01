Kinaxis and Spinnaker Team Up to Drive Supply Chain Excellence

Bringing integrated business planning and the digital supply chain to global customers

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and Spinnaker, a supply chain services company that helps clients develop world-class supply chain strategy and planning capabilities, are partnering to bring integrated business planning and the digital supply chain to joint customers. The partnership leverages the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and unique concurrent planning technique with Spinnaker's supply chain knowledge, industry expertise, strong methodologies and experienced consultants to bring enhanced value to customers' business initiatives.

Spinnaker has nearly 20 years of supply chain services experience with over 250 employees across several locations in the U.S. Working with a client base ranging from mid-size to large global organizations, Spinnaker operates within many of the same verticals as Kinaxis including consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences and retail. The Spinnaker team has expertise in strategic consulting, business process reengineering, data governance and change management and includes certified RapidResponse systems implementation consultants with more than 10 years of experience.

"Spinnaker provides a full range of supply chain knowledge to make each customer's experience with RapidResponse a success from start to finish," said Stefan Achilles, Vice President at Spinnaker. "Our continued success as a supply chain-focused boutique consulting firm is based on our ability to achieve results. Kinaxis is a leader in supply chain planning and we are excited to partner to help clients find the real issues, solve the tough problems and deliver supply chain excellence."

"Spinnaker's customer-centric approach that delivers solutions tailored to business need fits in perfectly with our focus on helping organizations gain supply chain agility and resiliency," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "This partnership further provides our customers with the expert knowledge and proven technology needed to better manage their integrated business and supply chain planning, enable confident decision-making and be equipped to respond to change faster."

About Spinnaker

Founded in 2002, Spinnaker is a supply chain services company that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement the process and technology solutions to improve Demand/Supply Planning, Procurement and Sourcing, Logistics and Warehousing, and Reverse Logistics business performance. Spinnaker offers a unique service delivery model that combines the strength of deeply experienced management and technology consultants with a seasoned team of business process outsourcing (BPO) and 3rd-party logistics (3PL) professionals. Founded in 2002, Spinnaker has offices in Boston, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Memphis, and Pittsburgh. To learn more about this announcement, contact us at http://www.spinnakermgmt.com or call +1-877-476-0576.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

