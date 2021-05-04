Kinaxis and 4flow Collaborate to Reduce Transportation Spend and Emissions

Availability of new application brings transportation planning optimization to leading concurrent planning platform to drive supply chain efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and 4flow, a leading provider of supply chain optimization services – including consulting, software and managed services, today announced the availability of a new Kinaxis RapidResponse® application designed to drive efficiency and significantly reduce freight spend and CO2 emissions for greater sustainability.

Kinaxis Transportation Load Optimizer by 4flow gives Kinaxis customers an accurate view of their rail, ocean, air and truck load transportation costs by considering transportation variables such as carrier rates and inventory costs to create optimal loads based on supply, demand and market indicators. It supports improved material handling processes with seamless integration into RapidResponse sales and operations planning (S&OP) workflows and what-next scenarios. Using optimization algorithms based on real-world constraints, including freight rates and actual transportation capacities, users are provided with actionable planning results. The application reduces transportation spend and increases capacity utilization by optimizing shipment scheduling to consolidate orders and create fuller, more efficient loads, all while meeting customer delivery commitments.

"We opened up our RapidResponse platform to allow supply chain innovators like 4flow to develop applications to give our customers new functionality and choice and gain more efficiency in their end-to-end supply chain," said Andrew McDonald, Chief Product Officer, Kinaxis. "As our partner and an established leader in transportation planning and optimization we're excited to have certified 4flow's first application on RapidResponse. It is a perfect example of how Kinaxis customers can gain additional value from their RapidResponse implementation, while helping to maintain a sustainable supply chain – something that is critical in today's business environment."

Kinaxis RapidResponse is a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform purpose-built for planning, and leverages patented in-memory database technology and always-on algorithms. Combined with Kinaxis' unique concurrent planning technique, RapidResponse helps global manufacturers build agile and resilient supply chains. It is the first and only concurrent planning platform that allows third parties to develop custom, interconnected applications and algorithms to increase the value customers gain from Kinaxis. For Kinaxis development partners, it creates the opportunity for new revenue streams and extends the reach into other markets.

"Building on the RapidResponse platform lets us leverage our innovative planning algorithms to create an application that seamlessly connects supply chain planning and transportation optimization," said Kai Althoff, CEO, 4flow. "We are pleased to be working with Kinaxis to combine the power of concurrent planning with transportation and load building optimization to help customers save money, gain efficiencies and meet sustainability objectives."

Kinaxis Transportation Load Optimizer by 4flow has been certified by Kinaxis, ensuring it meets the company's high standards of security and excellence and is now generally available. For more information visit Kinaxis.com.

About 4flow

4flow is a leading global provider of supply chain optimization services. Leveraging 20 years of supply chain expertise and IT know-how, 4flow provides seamless, optimized processes, enabling future-proof digital supply chain transformation for leading businesses. Our clients include companies in automotive, consumer packaged goods, industrial, retail, pharmaceuticals, and more. Collaborating closely with clients from strategy to implementation, our award-winning supply chain solutions for complex networks provide proven results. Operating worldwide, 4flow has 16 locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. www.4flow.com

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

