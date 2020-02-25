Kinaxis Adds Betsy Rafael to Board of Directors

Former Apple, Cisco executive brings significant financial and business acumen

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, announced today that Betsy Rafael has joined its Board of Directors.

Betsy Rafael has over 30 years of executive financial experience in the technology industry. Ms. Rafael completed a five-year tenure at Apple as Vice President and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Executive, retiring in October 2012. Ms. Rafael also enjoyed a successful career at Cisco Systems, which spanned 2002 to 2007, where she was Vice President, Corporate Finance and also served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

Betsy Rafael has been a member of the board of directors of Autodesk since 2013, and serves as the current Audit Committee Chair. She was on the board of directors of Echelon from 2005 through 2018 and Shutterfly from 2016 to 2019, with both businesses having been sold. Ms. Rafael also previously served on the board of PalmSource and GoDaddy. Betsy Rafael graduated magna cum laude from Santa Clara University with a B.S.C. degree in Accounting, and sat on the Santa Clara Board of Trustees from October 2012 through 2018.

"I have been privileged to work with highly innovative, market-leading companies over the years and it's those same qualities that have drawn me to join the Kinaxis Board. In technology, there is often a big gap between the leader in a space and the Number Two. I see an opportunity for Kinaxis to become that dominant leader in the rapidly emerging SaaS-based, Supply Chain Planning category. I look forward to playing a role in that journey," noted Ms. Rafael.

"I am very pleased to welcome Betsy as a director, effective immediately. She is a highly accomplished professional with significant Board credentials, and brings decades of experience operating at the most senior level in finance for bellwether tech companies," said Ian Giffen, Chairman of the Board, Kinaxis. "Our directors bring top-level experience from world-class companies and we will continue to work for shareholders to bring this experience to bear as Kinaxis continues along its very exciting growth path."

