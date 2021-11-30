Kinaxis Activates VAR Partner Program to Expand Reach of Supply Chain Planning Benefits

Value Added Resellers to provide mid-market enterprises and companies in new regions seamless access to advanced planning capabilities needed for digital supply chain transformation

VARs to offer feature-rich entry-level supply chain planning product package to accelerate the digital transformation journey

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, continues to broaden the customer value driven in collaboration with its global partner ecosystem by welcoming new partners to the Value Added Reseller (VAR) program. VARs will offer a Kinaxis RapidResponse® starter package, Kinaxis Planning One™, to help transition mid-market enterprises and companies in new regions from Excel or a patchwork of point solutions to an end-to-end foundation for advanced supply chain planning with the fastest time to go-live in the market.

"Expanding Kinaxis PartnerLink through the addition of a VAR program is creating a new and exciting way for us to address the supply chain transformation needs of more customers around the world," says Conrad Mandala, Vice President Global Partner Organization, Kinaxis. "With our newly established partnerships in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, more companies can achieve their supply chain vision by leveraging our leading RapidResponse concurrent planning solution and VARs' best-in-class consulting and implementation services."

The VAR program will establish a global network and community of Kinaxis partners that is focused on helping joint customers execute their supply chain strategy while having the ability to work start-to-finish with a trusted partner in their geographic region. Selected for their expertise in supply chain and the regions they serve, VARs will market, sell, deploy and support Planning One, which leverages the RapidResponse platform, to bring control tower capabilities and supply, demand, inventory and operational planning to companies looking to mature their supply chain. When leveraging the Kinaxis RapidStart implementation approach, VARs will help customers achieve time-to-value in as little as 12 weeks.

"Kinaxis has been a trusted partner of mSE Solutions for four years," said Klaus Imping, CEO, mSE Solutions. "By expanding our relationship with Kinaxis as a VAR, we can make digital end-to-end supply chain accessible to new client segments as a comprehensive, all-inclusive package with incredible time-to-value."

The program will launch in Q1 2022 in partnership with:

Aeonvis, an Italian organizational and technological consulting company with proven supply chain planning experience, specializing in design, planning, implementation and management of global programs that integrate processes, human capital and technologies. CSA Danışmanlık, a business software and consulting company based in Turkey , aims to offer innovative solutions by combining technology with best practices for the industry. Founded in 2011, CSA serves customers around the world in the automotive, consumer products and life sciences industries. CloudPaths, based in California , collaborates with customers to transform supply chains and make them effective and robust. The company aids clients in the journey to cloud-based architectures amplifying and aligning the benefits of the cloud to achieve business goals. Firsttech Software, a software company headquartered in Taiwan , offers supply chain management software to help uniformly review all influencing factors related to the manufacturing process, and build an integrated supply chain. Genpact, a global professional services firm with more than 20 years of consulting experience and technology expertise, helps large enterprise clients transform and operate their global supply chains with increased efficiency, accuracy, and resiliency. GitaCloud, a global reseller and implementation services provider, helps medium-to-large enterprises with their supply chain digital transformation. Headquartered in California , with a global delivery center in India , GitaCloud solves hard problems and delivers hard value powered by AI/ML with a focus on CPG/retail, high-tech and industrial manufacturing verticals. Mark9, a Singapore -based supply chain consulting and advisory company with a strong presence across APAC. The company is committed to delivering next wave supply chain solutions to customers and helping organizations transform their supply chains to meet demand profitably while building resilience and agility in processes and systems with a people-centric approach. mSE Solutions, a supply chain solution consultancy with over 30 years' experience, stands for Digital Supply Chain Management end-to-end. The company's "Plug&Plan" is a packaged approach that combines Kinaxis RapidResponse with a smart path to end-to-end supply chain digitalization with quick time to value, delivering e2e visibility in 6 weeks. Olivehorse, a well-known supply chain planning services provider headquartered in the UK, supports customers to digitize and mature their supply chain planning activities in the face of modern-day challenges. It specializes in end-to-end supply chain planning by combining deep solution expertise with pragmatic business know-how, to enable customers to get the most out of their SCM platforms. SCM Connections, based in Chicago , develops innovative supply chain process designs, quality implementations and sustainable adoption to provide long-term advantages for customers through the use of advanced supply chain analytics including supply optimization, multi-echelon inventory optimization, and advanced demand forecasting algorithms. Scott Sheldon , a consulting firm based in Ohio , focuses on driving bottom-line financial improvements for its clients by optimizing their supply chain operations, reducing supply chain complexity and risk, driving down inventories, improving freight costs, optimizing space density and increasing warehouse throughput. Simbus, a global supply chain consulting and solutions company based in Bangalore, India , delivers mission-critical digital transformation projects in the areas of product lifecycle management, supply chain planning, after-market pricing and inventory optimization. It counts many Fortune India 100 companies as its customers. Supply Nexus, headquartered in Madrid and Barcelona , helps clients in Europe and Latin America optimize their supply chains, from strategy definition, infrastructure and process design, systems definition, and software implementation. WCS, a leading advisory and digital supply chain transformation consulting firm, based in Idaho . Focused on inventory reductions, improved service levels and reduced cycle times, WCS customers span aerospace to food manufacturers, semiconductors to pharmaceutical and everything in between.

