KIN Capital Partners Inc. and Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. Partner to Launch a Large Equity Investment Platform Focused on Development Projects in the GTA

'KIN-MS Investments' is an open-ended platform that is set to deploy substantial amounts of equity with top-tier developers to serve the increasing capital needs of Toronto's growing real estate market

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Mivtach Shamir Holdings (MISH) , a publicly traded multinational conglomerate holding company with 1B+ NIS market cap headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel is partnering with Toronto-based KIN Capital Partners ('KIN') a global real estate investor, asset manager and advisory firm as their local partners to build a platform that will provide Israeli institutional capital access to the superior risk-adjusted returns of the Canadian real estate market alongside top-tier developers. KIN-MS Investments has kicked off 2022 with a flurry of activity, and is expected to close its first 3 deals throughout May-June with a large pipeline of deals projected to close throughout Q3.

Many of MISH portfolio companies have grown to over the billion NIS valuation mark across the real estate, energy, financial services and technology sectors worldwide. MISH have chosen KIN , as their local partners due to KIN's well established relationships and reputation among a select group of high-quality local real estate developers that focus on ground-up mixed-use development projects across the GTA.

"We're thrilled to kick-off this partnership and to be working with the creative and well-connected team at KIN Capital Partners who are on the front lines of creating opportunities and value within the Canadian real estate eco-system,'' said Guy Shamir, Deputy CEO, Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd.

"We've built this platform to serve the growing capital needs of real estate developers in Canada due to the substantial growth in deals' size and market demand. Over recent years,Toronto's real estate market has started to attract global institutional investors due its favorable fundamentals, and has been elevated on the world stage as a significant opportunity." said Jacob Iftah, Managing Partner, KIN Capital Partners.

"We are proud of KIN Capital Partner's remarkable breadth of close relationships with large Israeli private and public institutional capital and top-tier Canadian development companies which has uniquely positioned us to be the conduit for Israeli institutions to access the ever expanding Canadian real estate market alongside the best developers and operators in this market" added Galia Feiler, Managing Partner, KIN Capital Partners.

About KIN Capital Partners Inc.

KIN Capital Partners Inc. is a global real estate investor, asset manager and advisory firm located in Toronto. The firm is guided by its purpose of creating value through cutting edge financial solutions and is proud to hold long established and trusted relationships with top-tier real estate investors and operators world-wide.

https://kincapital.ca/

About Mivtach Shamir Holdings (MISH)

Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. is one of the most long-standing and leading holding companies in Israel's capital market with more than 30 years of impeccable and successful track-record. The company has four segments in which it invests and operates creating a diversified investment portfolio in real estate, energy & infrastructure, financial services and technology.

https://msgroup.co.il/en/home-english/

