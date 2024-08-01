Kimray Launches Electric Actuator for Remote Process Monitoring, Emissions Reduction

Kimray's Electric Actuator, which is available in a variety of sizes, is designed for easy installation and durable, zero-emission control. (Click to download)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kimray Inc., an Oklahoma City-based solutions provider for the energy industry, has released a new product, the Electric Actuator, which is designed to reduce emissions and automate control in oil and gas applications.

"Producers in Canada can pair the Electric Actuator with a control valve and receive durable, emissions-free control of their separation equipment," said Kimray Director of International Sales Zack Tallon. "This product demonstrates Kimray's commitment to deliver sustainable value for energy producers worldwide."

The Kimray Electric Actuator is designed for easy installation and durable, zero-emission control. The Kimray Electric Actuator is available in a variety of diameters.

"The Electric Actuator features a push-button screen with clear display, making it easy for operators to configure," explained Kimray Product Manager Alex Crow. "Paired with a control valve, the Electric Actuator can be used in several applications, including back pressure regulation and as a dump valve."

Kimray expects wide adoption of the Electric Actuator across all major oil-and-gas plays, including the Montney in British Columbia and Alberta. It will be available for purchase from Kimray's Canadian distributor, WIKA.

More information about the Electric Actuator is available at https://kimray.com/electric-actuator.

About Kimray

Kimray is a global solutions partner in the energy industry. We help producers maximize the value of their production sites by providing effective control products, project consultation, field service, and comprehensive training with a focus on sustainability. Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Kimray has been helping producers worldwide solve their biggest control challenges since 1948.

About WIKA

The WIKA Group is a global market leader in pressure and temperature measurement. With a broad portfolio of high-precision products, solutions, and comprehensive services, WIKA is a reliable partner for industrial measurement technology today and in the future.

Media contact:

Adam Brooks

[email protected]

405-615-2659

SOURCE Kimray Inc.