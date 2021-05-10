Kimber Garrett of Axis Security Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kimber Garrett, Senior Director of North American Channels and Alliances for Axis Security, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Kimber Garrett is an accomplished channel leader, who was instrumental in creating a channel-first strategy for Axis. Under her leadership, Axis established a channel strategy built from the ground up during the pandemic that attracts top resellers and Managed Security Service Providers. In addition, Kimber recruited alliance and integration partners who are helping to bring a better-together story to the market, leading to accelerated pipeline growth for its Axis App Access Cloud solution.

The App Access Cloud has a unique architecture that makes it amazingly simple to deploy, use, and manage while delivering more secure access — keeping users off the corporate network, and reducing risk by isolating applications. It enables more use cases than any other ZTNA solution accommodating any application or user as well as latency-sensitive and multi-directional access scenarios. The App Access Cloud changes the game with a ZTNA solution that is finally able to fully replace and go beyond legacy VPNs, without replicating or changing the existing network.

"Axis Security is honored that Kimber Garrett has been named to the 2021 Women of the Channel list," said Dan Parelskin, vice president of sales, Axis Security. "Under Kimber's leadership, Axis is committed to building a channel-first approach to deliver our innovative remote access solution that securely connects any user from anywhere using any device. This recognition from CRN speaks to the work Kimber is doing with the channel and how Axis is enabling companies to strengthen their performance and security when connecting partners and employees—especially at a time when work from anywhere is essential."

