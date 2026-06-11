Killam Apartment REIT Releases 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the release of its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing a detailed overview of the organization's ESG priorities and measurable performance.

"Sustainability has long been embedded in how we operate, invest capital, and plan for the future. We approach ESG the same way we approach all our business decisions, with a focus on long-term performance, accountability, and doing the right thing," said Philip Fraser, President and CEO.

Killam's 2025 ESG Report includes these key highlights:

Energy Efficiency: Invested $6.8 million in energy efficiency projects, with nearly half allocated to solar photovoltaic installations across 13 buildings.

Invested $6.8 million in energy efficiency projects, with nearly half allocated to solar photovoltaic installations across 13 buildings. Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Reduced total emissions by 12.5% and carbon intensity by 9.9% year-over-year.

Reduced total emissions by 12.5% and carbon intensity by 9.9% year-over-year. Affordability: Contributed $3.3 million in affordability assistance and maintained over 800 units with long-term affordability commitments.

Contributed $3.3 million in affordability assistance and maintained over 800 units with long-term affordability commitments. Community Contributions: Increased employee volunteer day usage by 97% year-over-year.

Increased employee volunteer day usage by 97% year-over-year. Diversity and Inclusion: Became a member of the Accelerating Accessibility Coalition (AAC) and earned "Inclusive Workplace" recognition by Best Companies Group.

Became a member of the Accelerating Accessibility Coalition (AAC) and earned "Inclusive Workplace" recognition by Best Companies Group. Cybersecurity: Completed 227 hours of cybersecurity training and implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) policy.

Killam's 2025 ESG Report is aligned with (i) the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Universal Standards, (ii) the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate Standard, (iii) the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and (iv) the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Killam's 2025 ESG Report can be found at www.killamreit.com.

About Killam

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's long-term strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including within the meaning of applicable securities law. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "potential", "continue", "target", "commit", "priority", "remain", "strategy", "future" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Killam's ESG priorities and performance, the role of sustainability in Killam's business decisions, and Killam's strategy. Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, or those suggested by any forward-looking statements, including competition; global, national, and regional economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, readers should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form, as well as Killam's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Killam anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Killam does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust