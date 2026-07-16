Killam Apartment REIT Announces July 2026 Distribution

HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its July 2026 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.06 per unit will be paid on August 17, 2026, to unitholders of record on July 31, 2026.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's long-term strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from existing operations, 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions and dispositions, with an emphasis on acquiring newer properties, and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust