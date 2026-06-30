Killam Apartment REIT Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

HALIFAX, NS, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam" or the "REIT") today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted Killam's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") for trust units of the REIT ("Units"). The NCIB will commence on July 3, 2026, and terminate on July 2, 2027.

Under the NCIB, Killam is permitted to acquire up to 11,894,721 Units, which represents approximately 10% of the public float as of close of business on June 19, 2026. Except as permitted under the TSX rules, Killam will not purchase on any given trading day more than 96,845 Units, being approximately 25% of 387,380 Units, the average daily trading volume of the Units on the TSX for the six most recently completed calendar months, excluding any purchases made through the facilities of the TSX under Killam's normal course issuer bid which expires on July 2, 2026 (the "2025 NCIB"). All purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, at the market price of such Units at the time of acquisition. Any Units acquired through the NCIB will be cancelled. Killam believes the NCIB is an attractive and appropriate use of Killam's funds to purchase Units when the market price of such Units may not fully reflect their underlying value. Management's decisions regarding any Unit repurchases will be based on market conditions, the market price of the Units and other factors.

Killam will enter into an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") in relation to purchases made under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented on July 3, 2026. The ASPP is intended to facilitate repurchases of Units at times under the NCIB when Killam would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Before the commencement of any particular trading black-out period, Killam may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Units under the NCIB during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Killam in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. All purchases of Units made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Units purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP will terminate concurrently with the NCIB. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities law. Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, Units may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

To date, Killam purchased, on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, 2,229,298 Units at a weighted average price of $17.90 per Unit under the 2025 NCIB, which commenced on July 3, 2025, and will terminate on July 2, 2026, and authorized the purchase and cancellation of up to 6,045,826 Units.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's long-term strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from existing operations, 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions and dispositions, with an emphasis on acquiring newer properties, and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "intend", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements regarding: the number of Units to be acquired under the NCIB, the method of purchase, the price and cancellation of Units, the termination of the 2025 NCIB, the benefit of the NCIB and flexibility it provides to Killam, and the terms and operation of the ASPP.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, or those suggested by any forward-looking statements, including: competition, national and regional economic conditions, and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, readers should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form, as well as Killam's most recently filed MD&A, each of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events may not occur. Although Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and should not be relied upon as of any other date. While Killam anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Killam's views to change, Killam does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances, or such other factors that affect this information, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements in this press release are provided for the limited purpose of enabling current and potential investors to evaluate an investment in Killam. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate and should not be used for any other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust