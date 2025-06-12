Killam Apartment REIT Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

HALIFAX, NS, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing a comprehensive overview of Killam's ESG priorities and measurable impact.

"While the landscape around ESG has evolved over the past number of years, our focus remains consistent," noted Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "We believe that prioritizing environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong governance is not just good for our residents, employees and other stakeholders, it is essential for the long-term success and well-being of our business."

Key highlights from Killam's 2024 ESG Report include:

Energy Efficiency: Allocated $6.8 million towards energy efficiency projects, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels at five additional properties and its first virtual net metering project.

Achieved certification of over 50% of its apartment portfolio through the Certified Rental Building Program. Affordability: Contributed $3.6 million towards affordability assistance.

Contributed towards affordability assistance. Community Contributions: Provided $419K in support to community organizations, including the launch of a new funding partnership with the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation.

Provided in support to community organizations, including the launch of a new funding partnership with the General Hospital Foundation. Diversity and Inclusion: Received recognition as an "Employer of Diversity" by Atlantic Business Magazine and an "Inclusive Workplace" by Best Companies Group.

Received recognition as an "Employer of Diversity" by Atlantic Business Magazine and an "Inclusive Workplace" by Best Companies Group. Transparency and Responsible Leadership: Ranked #1 in GRESB's North American Residential Public Disclosure Report, named one of " Canada's Most Responsible Companies" by Newsweek and Statista, and featured on Sustainalytics' ESG Top-Rated Companies List.

Killam's 2024 ESG Report is aligned with (i) the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Universal Standards, (ii) the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate Standard, (iii) the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and (iv) the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Killam's 2024 ESG Report can be found at www.killamreit.com.

About Killam

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including within the meaning of applicable securities law. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "potential", "continue", "target", "commit", "priority", "remain", "strategy", "future" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding Killam's ESG initiatives and targets, and Killam's priorities. Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, or those suggested by any forward-looking statements, including competition; global, national, and regional economic conditions, including inflationary pressures; and the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, readers should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form, as well as Killam's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, each of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While Killam anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Killam does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances, or such other factors that affect this information, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

