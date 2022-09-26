Killam Apartment REIT Confirms No Major Damage Following Hurricane Fiona

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam" or the "REIT") is pleased to confirm that employees and residents are safe, no residents are displaced and there is no major damage to its properties from Hurricane Fiona. Killam mainly experienced issues related to cladding at properties in Charlottetown.

"We are grateful that our employees and residents are safe, and our properties did not sustain any major structural damage," noted Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "A team of employees from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick has traveled to Charlottetown to complete clean up and repairs. We appreciate the hard work of our employees across the region and the support of our residents. We thank utility personnel who have restored services to many areas and continue to work diligently to address remaining outages."

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $4.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

