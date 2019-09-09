Killam Apartment REIT Confirms No Damage Following Hurricane Dorian

HALIFAX, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) confirms no major damage to any of its properties from Hurricane Dorian. Killam is waiting for power to be restored across the region.

"We are pleased to report that our staff, tenants and properties are safe following Hurricane Dorian's landfall in Atlantic Canada" noted Philip Fraser, Killam's President and CEO. "Thank you to our staff across the region who ensured Killam's properties were secured in advance of the storm, and for the support of tenants during and after the storm. As well, we would take this opportunity to thank the many emergency service and utility professionals that have worked diligently to restore vital services."

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.1 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: please contact: Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Performance Analytics, nalexander@killamreit.com, (902) 442-0374

Related Links

https://killamreit.com/

