KILLAM APARTMENT REIT COMPLETES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ARRANGEMENT

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement became effective on November 30, 2024 and simplifies Killam's organizational structure by eliminating Killam Properties Inc. ("KPI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the REIT, from the structure.

The Arrangement does not change Killam's strategy, portfolio, or operations. Following the completion of the Arrangement, unitholders continue to hold the same number, type and percentage of outstanding units as they held immediately prior to the Arrangement and the total number of units outstanding remains the same. The REIT's trust units continue to be listed on the TSX and retain the same CUSIP number.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $5.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to drive value and profitability focuses on three priorities: (1) increase earnings from the existing portfolio; (2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions, targeting newer properties and dispositions of non-core assets; and (3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

