Killam Apartment REIT Announces 2025 GRESB Score

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced its 2025 GRESB score, based on the 2024 reporting year. Killam achieved a score of 82 out of a maximum possible 100 for its standing investments, marking a three-point year-over-year improvement in its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

"As an owner and operator of residential real estate with a goal of long-term ownership, Killam considers sustainability integral to its corporate strategy," said Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "By embedding sustainability into our operations, we're creating value for our residents, investors, and communities while reducing our environmental impact."

Killam's key initiatives contributing to this achievement include:

Energy, Emissions, and Water Reductions: Year-over-year decreases in energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and water usage across its portfolio.

Year-over-year decreases in energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and water usage across its portfolio. Enhanced Waste Reporting: Expanded waste data coverage from 52% in 2023 to 82% in 2024 through collaboration with waste haulers.

Expanded waste data coverage from 52% in 2023 to 82% in 2024 through collaboration with waste haulers. Building Certifications: Increased the percentage of Killam's portfolio certified by the Certified Rental Building Program from 28% in 2023 to 51% in 2024.

Increased the percentage of Killam's portfolio certified by the Certified Rental Building Program from 28% in 2023 to 51% in 2024. ESG Training: Increased the percentage of its employees who received ESG training, strengthening organizational awareness and engagement in sustainability practices.

For more information about Killam's ESG initiatives, visit https://killamreit.com/esg/overview

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About GRESB

GRESB is an industry-driven organization that assesses ESG performance of real assets globally. Its annual benchmark provides standardized and validated data to investors and stakeholders, enabling transparency and accountability in sustainability practices.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Killam's sustainability and ESG goals and initiatives and the impacts thereof, Killam's ability to create lasting value for its stakeholders and reduce its environmental impact, and Killam's priorities.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied, or those suggested by any forward-looking statements, including: the effects and duration of local, international and global events, any government responses thereto and the effectiveness of measures intended to mitigate any impacts thereof; competition; government legislation and the interpretation and enforcement thereof; litigation to which Killam may be subject; global, national and regional economic conditions (including interest rates and inflation); the availability of capital to fund further investments in Killam's business; and other factors identified under the "Risk Factors" section of Killam's most recently filed annual information form, under the "Risks and Uncertainties" of Killam's most recently filed MD&A, and in other documents Killam files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities in Canada, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Killam does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances, or such other factors that affect this information, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust