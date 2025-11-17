Killam Apartment REIT Announces November 2025 Distribution

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its November 2025 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.06 per unit will be paid on December 15, 2025, to unitholders of record on November 28, 2025.

Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.

