Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 12, 2025, 07:00 ET

HALIFAX, NS, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 8, 2025. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1)      Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2025, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Spoiled

Non Vote

Philip D. Fraser

80,479,520

98.38 %

1,328,376

1.62 %

3,650

414,500

Aldéa M. Landry

78,179,062

95.56 %

3,628,833

4.44 %

3,650

414,501

James C. Lawley

76,058,730

92.97 %

5,749,166

7.03 %

3,650

414,500

Karine L. MacIndoe

73,360,827

89.67 %

8,447,069

10.33 %

3,650

414,500

Laurie M. MacKeigan

80,496,623

98.40 %

1,311,273

1.60 %

3,650

414,500

Doug McGregor

79,142,098

96.74 %

2,665,797

3.26 %

3,650

414,500

Robert G. Richardson

80,352,121

98.22 %

1,455,775

1.78 %

3,650

414,500

Manfred J. Walt

79,955,932

97.74 %

1,851,964

2.26 %

3,650

414,500

Andrée Savoie

80,180,485

98.01 %

1,627,410

1.99 %

3,650

414,500

Shant Poladian

70,683,658

86.40 %

11,124,236

13.60 %

3,650

414,500

2)      Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Spoiled

70,820,373

86.13 %

11,402,023

13.87 %

3,650

3)      Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Spoiled

Non Vote

78,278,635

95.69 %

3,529,261

4.31 %

3,650

414,500

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:
Claire Hawksworth, CPA
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

