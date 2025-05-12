Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 8, 2025. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2025, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Spoiled Non Vote Philip D. Fraser 80,479,520 98.38 % 1,328,376 1.62 % 3,650 414,500 Aldéa M. Landry 78,179,062 95.56 % 3,628,833 4.44 % 3,650 414,501 James C. Lawley 76,058,730 92.97 % 5,749,166 7.03 % 3,650 414,500 Karine L. MacIndoe 73,360,827 89.67 % 8,447,069 10.33 % 3,650 414,500 Laurie M. MacKeigan 80,496,623 98.40 % 1,311,273 1.60 % 3,650 414,500 Doug McGregor 79,142,098 96.74 % 2,665,797 3.26 % 3,650 414,500 Robert G. Richardson 80,352,121 98.22 % 1,455,775 1.78 % 3,650 414,500 Manfred J. Walt 79,955,932 97.74 % 1,851,964 2.26 % 3,650 414,500 Andrée Savoie 80,180,485 98.01 % 1,627,410 1.99 % 3,650 414,500 Shant Poladian 70,683,658 86.40 % 11,124,236 13.60 % 3,650 414,500

2) Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Spoiled 70,820,373 86.13 % 11,402,023 13.87 % 3,650

3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Spoiled Non Vote 78,278,635 95.69 % 3,529,261 4.31 % 3,650 414,500

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

