Killam Apartment REIT Announces Release of 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

HALIFAX, NS, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, providing an overview of Killam's ESG strategy, commitments, and progress.

"In 2023, we continued to enhance our ESG initiatives, reaffirming our commitment to being a leader in the industry" noted Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "Since our inaugural ESG Report in 2018, we have witnessed substantial change in our industry, yet our mission to provide Canadians with clean, safe, and quality housing remains unchanged."

Key highlights from Killam's 2023 ESG Report include:

Investment in Energy Efficiency: Allocated $8.8 million towards energy-efficiency projects, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels at six additional properties and 255 electric vehicle chargers across 35 more buildings.

Allocated towards energy-efficiency projects, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels at six additional properties and 255 electric vehicle chargers across 35 more buildings. Greenhouse Gas Reduction: Achieved a 10.8% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity ratio from the 2020 baseline.

Achieved a 10.8% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity ratio from the 2020 baseline. Certification of Properties: Certified 14 additional properties under the Certified Rental Building Program, resulting in a 28% certification rate across the apartment portfolio.

Certified 14 additional properties under the Certified Rental Building Program, resulting in a 28% certification rate across the apartment portfolio. Affordability Assistance: Contributed $2.5 million towards affordability assistance.

Contributed towards affordability assistance. Resident and Employee Satisfaction: Surpassed annual satisfaction score targets of 85% for residents and 80% for employees.

Surpassed annual satisfaction score targets of 85% for residents and 80% for employees. Community Contributions: Donated $415,000 to community organizations.

Donated to community organizations. Integration of ESG into Compensation Plans: Introduced ESG targets into executive compensation plans.

Killam's 2023 ESG Report is aligned with (i) the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 Universal Standards, (ii) the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate Standard, (iii) the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and (iv) the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Killam's 2023 ESG Report can be found at www.killamreit.com .

About Killam

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from existing operations, 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions and dispositions, with an emphasis on acquiring newer properties, and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

