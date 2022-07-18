Killam Apartment REIT Announces July 2022 Distribution
Jul 18, 2022, 13:24 ET
HALIFAX, NS, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its July 2022 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05833 per unit will be paid on August 15, 2022 to unitholders of record on July 29, 2022.
Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.
SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Please contact: Claire Hawksworth, CPA, Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability, [email protected], (902) 442-5322
Share this article