Killam Apartment REIT Announces April 2026 Distribution

HALIFAX, NS, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its April 2026 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.06 per unit will be paid on May 15, 2026, to unitholders of record on April 30, 2026.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.4 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust