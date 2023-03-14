Kijiji launched an all new app and is selling their vintage one for $1

"For nearly 20 years, Kijiji has been connecting millions of Canadians to great finds, but our experience has fallen behind and we've heard the calls to update and modernize," says Adam Jardine, CMO, Kijiji. "Our team built this new app from the ground up using the newest technology to make it more intuitive, personal and secure, making now the perfect time to prove we're out with the old and bullish on our future."

Since it's now time to retire their original hard-working local hero, Kijiji is giving Canadians the chance to get their hands on a piece of digital history. Interested buyers can purchase a limited, printed copy of the beloved original Kijiji marketplace code for only $1.

Whether you're selling what you no longer need, or searching for something you can't live without, the all new Kijiji app is their fastest, easiest way to buy, sell and post with new features that were highly requested by the Kijiji community. You can browse your way through redesigned search and new viewing options. Never miss a deal with one home for favourites and saved searches, and post and sell with confidence by managing your listings and viewing your insights. Finally, you can browse all day and night because dark mode is now available.

Ready for faster sales & easier finds? The all new Kijiji app is available for download now.

Kijiji is the first marketplace in Canada to enable millions of Canadians to shop locally and sustainably. Since 2005, Kijiji has been a leader in helping Canadians make money and shop great deals in their communities. We span across over 400 categories from Home, Autos, Electronics, Services and more on our app. We are the #1 most visited automotive marketplace in Canada and #1 in Real Estate for rentals.

