TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Waiting five months to purchase a new car seems as silly as listening to a five month long podcast. That's why Kijiji is launching a ridiculously long podcast - called Wait-listening - to highlight the average wait time for factory-ordered vehicles in Canada. Their advice? Skip the wait and the long podcast, and visit Kijiji Autos to find your next ride, with over 200,000 in-stock vehicles today.

Powered by artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, the podcast will cover a variety of automotive-themed topics from electric vehicles to the history of car manufacturing. Using Text to Speech AI to generate audio, the podcast's virtual host will share content twenty-four-seven in English and French on this really, really, really long monologue.

"With shortages and wait times delaying factory-ordered vehicles, we want to shine a light on the fact that we have over 200,000 vehicles on Kijiji Autos available right now, instead of five months from now," says Adam Jardine, CMO at Kijiji. "There's as much reason to wait five months for a new car as there is to listen to a five month long podcast. In fact, a recent survey commissioned by Kijiji found that only 16 per cent of Canadians are actually willing to wait five or more months for a factory-ordered car, with millennials aged 27-42 making up the largest portion of this group1."

As an easier way for Canadians to buy cars, Kijiji Autos combines what Canadians love about Kijiji with new, vehicle-specific features that make searching for, comparing and buying vehicles even simpler.

Kijiji Autos has the inventory right now, so you can drive off the lot today. But if you insist on waiting, here 's the really, really, really long podcast to keep you entertained.

To find your in-stock vehicle today, visit kijijiautos.ca .

About Kijiji

Kijiji is the first marketplace in Canada to enable millions of Canadians to shop locally and sustainably. Since 2005, Kijiji has been a leader in helping Canadians make money and shop great deals in their communities. We span across over 400 categories from Home, Autos, Electronics, Services and more on our app. We are the #1 most visited automotive marketplace in Canada and #1 in Real Estate for rentals.

1 This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Citizen Relations was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,516 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed overnight on the 3rd of April 2023. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

