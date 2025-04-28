Kii Health announces the addition of enhanced mental health support to its industry-leading platform

Evidence-based care solution reduces the barriers to accessing quality care for the most prevalent mental health challenges

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Kii Health (Santé) Canada, an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of evidence-based care, today shared the latest enhancements to mental health support available on the Kii Platform. The recently launched on-demand mental health self-guided CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) support solution streamlines access to care and delivers evidence-based, personalized support to employees.

The Kii platform is a centralized digital health and wellness hub that helps employees and their families access personalized, connected care across mental health, physical health, and wellness services, while also giving employers tools to support workforce well-being and productivity.

The new on-demand bilingual program was designed by Kii Health's in-house team of clinical mental health experts, combining best practices from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, the most evidence-based, widely practiced therapeutic approach in the world - with insights gained from over a decade of experience building successful online CBT programs.

The program, available as part of the Mental Health & Wellness pillar, removes common barriers to individuals seeking access to high-quality mental health resources and enables complete flexibility of timing, location, and preferences for online self-directed experiences while maintaining strong clinical outcomes.

"At Kii Health, we're committed to making high-quality mental health care accessible in ways that truly meet people where they are—on their terms and at a pace that works for them," said Dr. Khush Amaria, Vice-President, Clinical Services – Mental Health, Kii Health. "I'm incredibly proud of the work our team has done to reduce the barriers that often prevent individuals from getting the support they need. These new self-guided CBT programs are grounded in real-world clinical experience and designed to target some of the most common and disruptive mental health challenges. With a proven track record in the field of delivering positive clinical outcomes for thousands of individuals with Therapist Assisted iCBT (Internet-delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy), we're confident this innovative approach will help even more people access timely, effective care, resulting in strong positive clinical outcomes."

In addition to the first releases focused on treating the most common mental health issues of anxiety, depression, and low mood, the company recently added two more self-guided solutions: dealing with sleep problems and stress management.

Sleep problems: Millions of Canadians are affected by sleep disruptions, from experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep to daytime drowsiness impacting workplace productivity. Kii Health's self-guided CBT program for sleep problems helps address such concerns and many more.

Stress management: Stress is a normal part of everyday life, yet it can have a negative impact on mood, focus, behaviours, and even physical health, especially when it builds up over time without support. Kii Health's self-guided program provides tools and resources to help individuals better deal with everyday stress.

Self-guided CBT is available to Kii Health Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) clients as part of their package of services or on a standalone basis as part of a care path recommendation developed by our Nurse Care Navigators supporting an individual's wellness journey.

"This latest platform investment underscores our commitment to Empowering Healthier Living," said Karen Adams, President and CEO of Kii Health. "Gallup's State of the Global Workforce report highlights that Canadian employees rank among the most stressed globally—a finding echoed across numerous studies pointing to rising mental health challenges. Now more than ever, access to timely, high-quality care is essential. Our innovative nurse-led navigation system ensures individuals are connected to the mental and physical health supports that are best aligned with their needs, whether they be those requiring immediate attention or those for which early intervention will result in reduced downtime and faster return to work. This approach improves health outcomes and drives meaningful impact across the organizations we serve."

About Kii Health

Kii Health (formerly CloudMD) is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on Empowering Healthier Living by combining leading-edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals and our unique Nurse Navigation model. Kii Health's industry-leading workplace health and well-being solutions support employees and students with a personalized and connected healthcare experience that delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high satisfaction, and measurable ROI for payers. Kii Health's breadth of mental health and well-being solutions include an Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP), Student Assistance Program (SAP), Mental Health Support Services, Medical Care, Medical Specialist Connect, Occupational Health and Safety, Disability Management, Workers' Compensation Management, and in the U.S. market, Remote Patient Monitoring. Our goal is to enhance clarity, accessibility, and connection across our services, ensuring that every interaction with Kii Health is as impactful as possible. For more information, visit us at kiihealth.com or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kiihealth/

SOURCE Kii Health (Santé) Canada Inc.

Media Inquiries: Tina Kaichis, Director, Marketing, [email protected], (647) 484-1405