Kielburgers to Appear Before Commons Committee

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Craig and Marc Kielburger will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance on July 28.

"A lot of things have been written and said about WE Charity over the last few weeks," Craig Kielburger said. "We look forward to an opportunity to talk directly to Canadians and set the record straight".

Marc Kielburger added, "That's why we responded immediately and positively to the clerk of the Finance committee last week. Both Craig and I look forward to speaking about the work of WE Charity to assist with delivering the CSSG, under oath".

Subject to the schedule of the committee, the Kielburgers are expected to appear at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28.

