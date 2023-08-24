KIDZAPP - the ultimate family entertainment app - launches in Canada!

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - KIDZAPP has officially launched in Canada! KIDZAPP is a one stop shop, app based platform, to help parents and caregivers find, plan and book family friendly activities and events. Successfully operational since 2017 in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and now in Canada. To date, KIDZAPP has more than 300,000 downloads, and has enabled more than 3 million activity bookings with the ease of a few taps on a smartphone.

KIDZAPP - Download, set your location and explore! (CNW Group/Kidzapp Canada Inc)

With nearly 1,000 exciting experiences in Canada to choose from, and more added each week, families can take the madness out of the weekend planning process. KIDZAPP makes it easy to find and plan that next family adventure, with its powerful search tool that is searchable by keyword, date, activity type, seasonal event, age category, and even by location with a handy map function that quickly shows you what's happening nearby. Its embedded reviews section also helps users find that top ranking trampoline park, the best birthday party venues, or that five-star coding course.

In addition to supporting families, KIDZAPP has proven to be an essential marketing resource to its partners, where it allows venues and activity providers to reach a captive audience and scale up business goals. "At KIDZAPP we believe that small businesses are unique in their ability to serve the region and we aim to work closely with family-oriented companies in the community to help them grow by informing people about what they have to offer. Our hope is to contribute to the creation of a sense of community where individuals and families are encouraged to give back," says Founder and CEO Karim Beidas.

Within the KIDZAPP platform, partners are able to provide just in time offers, deals and other packages in order to maximize bookings and reach, and have access to a transparent financial system that enables them to assess the effectiveness of marketing campaigns launched via the app.

"At Kidz At Play, we're really excited about working with KIDZAPP and expanding our customer reach, while improving the convenience of the booking process for prospective visitors. This unique app gives us an opportunity to stretch our marketing dollars and to leverage the financial infrastructure that this app and its platform provides while maintaining the option to have dual bookings systems," says Shaun Doolarchan, Co-Founder.

While KIDZAPP in Canada has initiated its presence in Ontario, it plans to expand to additional markets over the coming months. Stay tuned for more announcements on further expansion to an area near you!

Stop the weekend madness and download KIDZAPP from the Apple iOS and Google Play app stores, set your location and get planning!

For more information about KIDZAPP Canada and to get in touch, please visit www.kidzapp.ca, or contact Lena Ibrahim, Director of Marketing and Business Development at 1.647.998.4995 or [email protected].

SOURCE Kidzapp Canada Inc